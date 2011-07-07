‘All My Children’ and ‘One Life to Live’ get a miraculous last minute save

Â
In a twist worthy of, well, a soap opera, the recently cancelled soaps â€œAll My Childrenâ€ and â€œOne Life to Liveâ€ have been saved from almost certain extinction in a deal announced today. ABC has licensed the iconic soaps to Prospect Park, which will continue to produce new shows for distribution online and through â€œemerging platformsâ€ such as Internet-enabled TV sets.
Fans with Internet connections will undoubtedly be thrilled to know that the multi-year, multi-platform deal enables the soaps’ stories to continue beyond their finale dates on ABC.Â ABC will broadcast its final episode of â€œAll My Childrenâ€ on Friday, September 23rd and will air the final episode of â€œOne Life to Liveâ€ in January 2012.
For anyone worried that the shows will become five minute webisodes shot with Flip cameras, it should be noted that under the terms of the arrangement, the programs will continue to be delivered with the same quality and in the same format and length.Â Additional details of the new productions and tune-in will be forthcoming from Prospect Park.
The soaps seem like an unusual addition to the Prospect Park television roster, which includes â€œRoyal Painsâ€ and the new guy-playing-a-dog Elijah Wood series â€œWilfred.â€ But their new home will be undoubtedly be a more comfortable fit than ABC, which has changed the focus of its daytime line-up to programming that â€œcenters on transformation, food and lifestyle.â€
Â â€œTechnology changes the way the public can and will view television shows,â€ said Rich Frank and Jeff Kwatinetz of Prospect Park. Â â€œNow that there are so many devices available in addition to television sets, viewers are taking advantage of watching shows wherever they are and on any number of devices. Â The driving force in making the switch and attracting new audiences is to have outstanding programs that people want to watch. We believe that by continuing to produce the shows in their current hour format and with the same quality, viewers will follow the show to our new, online network.â€
While soap fans are surely relieved to know their shows will live on, what this means for the explosive (and final) finales both shows surely had in the works is unclear, as a phone call to ABC had yet to be returned at press time. But we’re putting our money on two really good cliffhangers.
yeah, cause that worked out well for passions
Maybe they see this as going where the potential audience is: working women, who may watch during their lunch break at the office–and students.
I think you’re absolutely right — the survival of soaps is all about reaching those viewers when they have the time, not by appointment TV.
I love the idea, but on the down side there are still a whole lot of people that don’t have internet or even know how to connect with our moving technological world. I bet there are a lot of individuals that watch the shows that have this problem!
I can’t watch the soaps during the day because of work, but I’m a faithful soap fan and watch all my stories at night starting at 7:00 to 11:00 on the soap channel, how is this going to work if it’s online, will they still be showing them on the soap channel.
If these people want to see their soaps they will get the Internet. The Internet is available to anyone anywhere nowadays.
Is this really True? I would pay a fee for this!! Think about it- charging $1 an episode with 2 million viewers would add up to a lot!! It would only be $20 a month for us! You probably pay more than that for coffee.
really? stfu! dont give them ideas like that! it needs to be free!
Is this really true? I would pay for this. Think about it-if they charged $1 an episode with 2 million plus viewers-that would add up!! I’d pay $20 a month to watch my soaps!!
This is great, I hope the mucky mucks at ABC are reading these. I share your compassion!!
Michele Woods
It is great that these 2 shows and the jobs have been saved!…..however watching these shows on the web or internet is not an option for millions of people. People that have been watching and inviting in these soap families to their homes for 30-40 years
will not be geared or excited to watch these shows on the web or internet. I for one do not want to be in front of a computer for 1 minute longer than is necessary let alone 2 more hours!! If these programs are not going to be viewed by a normal TV situation then unfortnately for me they have lost me as a viewer along with millions of others.
Please re-evaluate and think all the way through relevant to the viewers and fans of these programs.
There are several set-top devices which allow you to stream from the internet. You wouldn’t have to sit in front of the computer.
I haven’t watched either of these soaps in 20+ years, but I’m delighted to hear of this development. It’s about time some production company put the viewer first, and recognized that American audiences are moving to watching TV Ã la carte and timeshifted. Prospect Park is going to reap big rewards from this.
I’ve found a website that isn’t a replacement but its a help [emaileavesdropper.com]
does anyone know when the soaps start on the internet and what time?
I’m so glad they both were saved but I feel ABC is making a huge mistake. I for one will not be watching or taping ANY of their prospective programming. Boring at best. I’m never glued to the tv during the day but I did faithfully tape them for viewing at a later time. I hope I don’t lose interest in going to the office instead of my comfy sofa to view them..or I need to buy a laptop or tablet.
I have also boycotted ALL of ABC’S programming.
Like we need another cooking show and talk show.
ABC EXECUTIVES….do you see these loyal fans and to what extremes they will go to….your not only hurting yourselve, you are pissing off your viewers and not doing your advertisers any good! I hope your listening? I dought it, you will have to see the damage first. I know how this works, are Television Executives smarter than the viewers? They think so. Until they are replaced, and the shock that will come with that might just give them a serious pain in the chest. Listen to the viewers….BIG MISTAKE! We want our soaps! Not another talk show, cooking, we can find all that on cable. Well folks, I guess we will see who is paying attention, this is discrimination. The more I read, I am reading that people can’t afford cable, a laptop too many people need to escape, what and now with folks cutting back, you will see how poweful & beneficial broadcast television is, free over the air tv. Don’t take the simple things away. For some folks, all ages, just cannot afford cable. As a former TV acct. exec. ( my job was to do the best job for the advertisers (local). If you cannot afford cable, you usually can watch your shows from the networks, the 5 main. You get those on cable also, but not cable shows without paying for it. Viewers have been loyal, can the networks? I hope so. I am very interested in seeing how this plays out. Have a great day, ya never know, the sweaky wheels get oiled! MW
Remember Jay Leno? Moved him to evening time slot and lot ALOT. Poor Conan had to pay the price for the stupid decision makers though. Same will happen here – ALOT of lost viewership. I ALSO will not be watching “Chew” etc. (how stupid). If I wanted to watch food programs I would watch the food channels for Pete’s sake!
well said, Josephine! I don’t watch the cooking and talk shows now. I certainly will have no reason to turn to ABC anymore!
I have watched these two shows since the very beginning, but when they cancel from ABC I will not be watching them on the internet or anything else; although I would watch if it were just moved to CBS or NBC…. but not on paid cable or internet. I can’t just sit and watch these shows as I have always watched while doing other things like cleaning house,using my compuer or many others. Also, I can not and will not pay to watch them. BTW. I started watching General Hospital on its first day in the early 60’s and watched it for years while it was a hospital show instead of a gangster show. For several years now I have thought it was the worst soap on TV. I also won’t watch ABC’s new talk shows, food shows and gossip shows. So, good bye ABC
Write a comment…glad the shows were saved but for those of us who can.t afford tv.s that get inter net they will be over until they come around to putting it back on tv so we can all continue to enjoy them. Like we do royal pains. Internet can run anywhere from 40 to 60 a month and people who are on a fixed income no matter how much we would like the net can’t. In this time can not afford this
For all of us faithful soap viewers, I’m truly disappointed in this reality tv baloney! I will not watch the replacement shows. And better yet, I will watch them once and make a list of the sponsors and NOT shop their stuff! This is the way to go all you soap fans!
Reply to comment…
That’s an excellent idea!!!!! I like!
this will be the ave. I take And I wont buy their sponsors stuff Nor will I wont be watching any ABC shows anymore I will delite ABC from my TV altogether HOPE they are pissed as I am…..I won’t even watch the commercial for the chew I just flip them the bird and change the channel… Bummer for you ABC good luck in your demise
That is a great idea I like that
I totally agree! I will not be watching any more ABC!!!!! Until they bring All my Children back!!!
I don’t understand whyre there being takein off the tv and put online that is ludricus most people dont have pc’s leave them the way they are.
I agree
A new internet network, (what about those old folks who don’t even know how to use a computer?) I think you should make an announement for them to learn how to watch and use the interent? for AMC & One Life to Live? I can’t imagine my daily life without these shows, I am a huge fan and have watched since the 70’s when I would go home from school for lunch and watch them, then came VCR’s and I could tape them and watch AMC everyday. (OK I am an AMC addict) It has been a big part of “My Time”.” My Time”, OMG, if I were retiring I would have to find something to take my mind off this crazy world!” When my kids, who are in thier 30’s went to school and I went to work, my dream job was one that I could be home for lunch and watch them! At least I could spend the weekend catching up, with the option to record the shows, if I missed it or some idiot in my house deleted it. Well you can guess what hit the fan,(didn’t happen again) then Soapnet, then the full week of shows on the weekends. Thank you from me. I have always had a very stressful career, and these shows are my escape from my own life. These shows have changed the way the world views many things, first lesbian kiss, that really shook the world. I could not believe they were going off the air. I really thought those Executives at ABC had lost thier minds. I am greatful for some resolve to this, I thought Oprah would buy the “Rights” and put it on her network, as we all know she also loves AMC! Does this mean that certain shows are going to be on an online network? I will be keeping tabs to stay in the loop! I have been married for almost 10 years, we found eachother after we were just friends, and both moved in opposite directions in the state, and ran into eachother, we fell in love and were married in 4 months. I knew he was a golf freak, but had no idea that I was getting married to a baseball addict, we married the first week of April. My soaps have really saved my marriage, my husband is a baseball freak, and for any of you who do not know that baseball usually runs at least 6 days (nights) a week, one run was 15 days in a row.(for 9 freaking months) I watch my recorded soaps when my husband is watching his baseball, golf, or whatever else. I assumed that the audience would have raised hell!! I have worked in TV for many years, so I know those other daytime soaps always win the rating. I don’t think the ABC executives realize that my friends and I are all professional women who watch these soaps, this could be the reason I can possibly think of why the rating are not better. Because the other soaps on different networks really suck,(even when I worked for the other networks) I am alway shocked at the ratings. We (my friends who have been watching for all the years), just like me are professional working women, even Oprah!) are all at work and can’t wait to come home and watch our taped shows?
Now, being an Advertising Executive myself, does that not give a better demographic for these shows? Think about it! And now I am wondering how ABC can afford to run on the internet, and pay those actors? I really don’t care, as long as I can keep watching. I am sure that they think they know what they are doing, maybe they do, but these shows are a part of our lives and have been for over 35 years. We are not your regular daytime viewers, we work, have great jobs and most of us, our kids have moved out!! Think about all that disposable income?
These women have it. People don’t like commercials as much as we or our advertisers do, I have some ideas to keep the sponsors from losing and get even better results, without commercials or the conventional type. Thank you for keeping my “other” families on the air, they have bigger problems than most of us, and I think at least for me, this is my escape. I am sure Agnus Nixon is ready to retire, but I could send some story lines, we don’t want to lose our show. My mom was even sad for me when I told her. We have grown up with these shows and want to continue watching! Thank you! Life is so hectic, and goes so fast, it is something I have to look forward to everyday. Please don’t fill those time slots with more depressing news, or stupid programming like Morey, etc. I want to be entertained, not depressed. Reality is so bad and hard and real,only bad news, I can’t even watch the news anymore, I just cannot take it anymore. We all need some escape from reality. Please don’t take my shows away….please. If there is a place to send ideas or themes, tell me where to send them? Thanks again for the opportunity to share my opinion! Look how many great actresses and actors started on Soaps? Thank you for giving me a place to share my feelings. Most Sincerely, Michele W. California. Guess what my daughters name is? Haley!
THANK YOU MICHELE, most anyone who has breath in their bodies knows about the stories and thats the only way I personaly found out that they were going to be canceled. I thought my daughter-in-law was misinformed but it seems that I,unfortunately was the one that was misinformed. I myself was one of the ones who remember when the stories went from 30 to 45 and then 60 minutes. I am on a veerrryyy tight buget and I will not buy any extra devices to watch TV. We just got shoved into buying converter boxes for thoses that don’t have cable,ARE YOU SERIOUS. Like old folks say “IF IT AIN’T BROKE, DON’T FIX IT”!
Sorry I am so smart, I put the comment two times, sorry. MW
Does an Ad Exec really prattle on and on and on like this?
Ive been watching all my children for 30 years please dont take it off the air thank you
carla seal
I too, would run home from school when I was 18, and watch All my Children. I remember when it was only a half an hour and how happy I was when it became an hour long. I feel like you are taking a piece of me away because all these wonderful actors have helped me my whole life and I could escape into Pine Valley. I am now 58 years old and haven’t missed a day and if we are lucky enough to have it on-line, then I am grateful for that and am praying it all works out and everyone comes there and watches it too and its a sucess. I am so sick of those executives taking off such wonderful shows and shoving reality junk at us. I am scared to think of what is going to happen in the future in T.V. Thankyou to All My Children for All my years with you and all the joy you have given so many–Bless you all and I will always be watching no matter where you are.
Pam Bell
I will never watch anything on ABC anylonger after my soaps are discontinued. This totally sucks. This was my was of relaxation after a hard day at work. Now you are putting on crap. I am going to cancel my Comcast. You all suck big time.
i am so sick of reality tv. the only reason all networks are doing these reality shows, food and lifestyle shows, and the rest of the garbage shows is it is CHEAP, CHEAP!!!!! ABC could care less about the viewers wants. TV really sucks anymore.
When I retired, all I could think about is being able to watch my wonderful soaps that I have enjoyed since I was 19— I am now 59 !! I am just sick about this decision—-
The true soap fans will never watch The Chew or shows that take the normal AMC & One Life time slots. Hope the genius @Abc falls hard!
THE CHEW AND OTHER SHOW THATS GOING TO TAKE ONE LIFE TO LIVE WONT SURVIVE..TO MANY OF THAT TYPE OF SHOWS…
Write a comment…I’m definetly buying an internet tv. I already watch Royal Pains&Wilfred. I love my soaps, I will do whatever it takes 2 continue watching. I hope the main actors stay on & ride the new venue. Welcome to the future.
As I sit here today and watch the beginning of the last week of All My Children, I am so very sad to think that next week at this time there will be yet another lifestyle, food show on. I am not quite sure what ABC is thinking, but as I thought about it there will be nothing on from early morning to early evening but talk shows. I have watched All My children since the beginning. I watched Angie and Jessie as they went back to the beginning today and remembered how very much I look forward to my hour every day, whether it was taped or watched. ABC is making such a huge mistake. I will not be watching your new programming. I guess today was just the beginning of a very sad week for us loyal AMC viewers.
I will certainly continue to watch online. Especially since I can watch at my convenience and not abc’s! I have loved these shows since I watched as a young child with my mother aunt and grandmother.
ABC needs sombody with a brain to run their Network it doesn’t take a genius to see they are making a HUGE mistake Good bye ABC see you when my soaps are back on or maybe I’ll stick to soap net
I have been watching All My Children all my life and for them tocancel the show and put another cooking show in its place is really stupid and I sm so glad that PROSPECT PARK HAS the common senseto pick it up
What a sad, sad week this is. I too have been watching AMC for years. Certainly won’t be watching the new show that will be placed in that time slot. No consideration for the people that can’t afford/don’t have the internet for what ever reasons. SHAME ON ABC!!
I would gladly pay to watch OLTL and AMC online. You only need a cable from your computer to your existing tv to watch people its simple
i would gladly pay to watch OLTL and AMC online. Its easy you just hook your laptop up to your TV
I hope this will be a reality as I love the shows
Write a comment..does anyone know when and what time the two soaps come on the internet?.
Write a comment…does anyone know when the two soaps start on the internet and what times?
That’s not fair to everyday house wives that watch to pass time on something to do while cleaning & cooking for the family every1 don’t have computer or just don’t no how to use 1 so they should come up with something & this is 1 of the longest long lasting shows of daytime I was teared up as well
This was a huge disapointment, NO MORE AMC! I stop everyday for this soap. Someone set the network straight on this! The Chew is NO replacement. Leave the cooking shows on Food TV and Cooking Channel.
how do i find PRospect Park….where is it and is All My Children currently on and when?
I won’t watch the soaps on the net. I will watch One life To Live til it is over than good bye ABC. i know a lot of people who don’t have net and can’t afford to get it. So i guess ABC will lose all of them. They put on all these food shows and talk shows maybe if they put on a beginners how to use the internet 101 show might get people who want a computer and the net interested in trying to get them. I for one would watch it, I am internet stupid.
I am DONE with ABC, I will be tuning into another station!!! I hope everyone else agrees, and ABC falls flat on their faces!!!
I gree, I will not be watching ABC.They will do anything to save a dollar.Its not a sitcom where it expires due to ratings! They should have asked their viewers first instead of letting their money savings talk for them. They deserve to go off the air completely!(abc)I mean
when will all my children start new taping and how can I see it
So shameful to end a long-standing daytime favorite such as “All My Children “. With all of the cooking shows already on television and all of the online recipe sites, what makes the networks think we need any more? ABC’s daily line-up will now consist of nothing but cooking shows, talk shows, and doctor shows focused on weight loss, what not to eat, and Q & A. I, for one, will be switching channels or turning my television off immediately following “Good Morning America”.
I am just so irrated about One Life To Life going off tv. I am a diabetic and have eye problems. There is no way I can sit in front of a computer monitor for an hour or two to watch my soap. It is so disappointing that that is the only option I will have. I have watched this show for gosh I guess maybe 20 years or so. Now I feel you are taking it away from me.