All the coolest people are in Yoko Ono’s ‘Bad Dancer’ video

Yoko Ono’s Plastic Ono Band has a new song, and it’s all about how she’s a terrible dancer. Which is to say, it’s cute as hell. Yoko co-wrote the song with Beastie Boys Mike D and Ad Rock, and got some of her coolest friends to jump around for her minimalist video. Exactly how cool are these friends? Pretty much the most cool. See for yourself.

This is Reggie Watts:

This is Mike D and Ad Rock:

This is Questlove:

Here’s Ira Glass:

And performer/songwriter Justin Bond:

This is Roberta Flack:

The band Cibo Matto:

And Himanshu Suri from Das Racist:

