‘Alphas,’ ‘Haunted Collector, ‘ Legend Quest’ join SyFy’s summer schedule

Syfy is lining up programming for this summer, with scripted newcomer “Alphas” joining established shows “Warehouse 13,” “Eureka” and “Haven”

“Alphas” follows a group of people with extraordinary mental and physical powers who go behind the backs of the CIA and the FBI to investigate cases involving other people with similar abilities.

The show stars Oscar nominee David Strathairn (“Good Night, and Good Luck,” “The Bourne Ultimatum”) as Dr. Leigh Rosen, who leads the team in their vigilante investigations.

“Alphas” also stars Malik Yoba, Warren Christie, Laura Mennell, Ryan Cartwright and Azita Ghanizada. It premieres Monday, July 11 at 10 pm ET/PT.

Syfy is also beefing up programming in the reality sector. Joining established hits “Ghost Hunters,” “Face Off” and “Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files” are newcomers “Haunted Collector” and “Legend Quest.”

“Legend Quest” centers around archaeologist and explorer Ashley Cowie as he travels the globe in the hunt for famous artifacts, from King Arthur”s sword to the Lost Ark of the Covenant. The press release promises “‘Indiana Jones’-type adventure and “‘Da Vinci Code’-style puzzle solving.”

In “Haunted Collector,” a family of paranormal investigators find and analyze seemingly possessed everyday items that are haunting their owners.

“Haunted Collector” debuts June 1, while “Legend Quest” will premiere in July.

As for returning shows, “Hollywood Treasure” makes its mid-season return June 1; “Eureka” picks up season 4.5 on July 11; season 3 of “Warehouse 13” also begins July 11, and “Haven” starts its second season July 15, which is the same night “Ghost Hunters International” begins its third season.

Saturday Original Movies will include video game adaptation “Red Faction: Origins” (starring “Terminator 2’s” Robert Patrick and “Battlestar Galactica’s” Kate Vernon) “Swamp Shark” with Kristy Swanson and D.B. Sweeney and “Ice Road Terror” with Bea Grant and MIchael Hogan.

And for lovers of the classics, Syfy’s summer schedule also includes a Memorial Day weekend “Star Trek” movie marathon, and a July 4th “Twilight Zone” marathon.