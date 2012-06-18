‘Alps’ wins big in Sydney, but ‘Lore’ is the one making waves

“Alps,” the follow-up feature from “Dogtooth” helmer Yorgos Lanthimos, didn’t get quite the push it deserved out of last autumn’s festival season. Well-received by critics upon its debut at Venice, where the Best Screenplay prize it eventually took was the very least it deserved, Lanthimos’s glassily menacing comedy of extreme appropriated identity went on to provoke and perplex festival audiences at Toronto and London. Somehow, however, it acquired a reputation as more of a niche proposition than the already gruelling, yet astonishingly Oscar-nominated, “Dogtooth” — a shame, really, since it’s no less accomplished, and arguably more ambitious, an achievement.
New York cinephiles have only until mid-July to wait for the film, which you may or may not remember cracked the top five of my Best of 2011 list. (It’s not the last title on that list awaiting US release, either.) Thanks to its tough-sell status, the rest of us may have to be very patient indeed — here in the UK, a release date has yet to be confirmed.
However, a neat publicity boost for “Alps” arrived this weekend when it took the top prize at the Sydney Film Festival, scooping a $60,000 cash prize in addition to the poster-friendly laurels. The Sydney fest has been growing in stature in recent years, while their juried competition award has gone to some canny choices since its introduction five years ago: “A Separation” won last year, while previous winners include “Hunger,” “Bronson” and Xavier Dolan’s “Heartbeats.” For a film that’s still making some distributors nervous, a comparatively mainstream award like this represents a major vote of confidence.
The win is all the more impressive considering the strength of the competition; the jury, headed by Australian actress-filmmaker Rachel Ward (remember her stint as a Hollywood leading lady in the 1980s?), had a number of safer, more audience-friendly options.
They could, for example, have added to the growing trophy collection of “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” or followed up on the Oscar nomination for Canada’s “Monsieur Lazhar.” “Caesar Must Die,” winner of the Golden Bear at Berlin, was among the dozen films in the running; so was that festival’s highlight, and my own favorite of 2012 so far, “Tabu.” Brazilian suburban tapestry “Neighbouring Sounds” wowed me at Lisbon last month — I must write a more detailed appraisal at some point — and would have made a credible winner, or they could have gone starry-eyed with “On the Road.” “Alps” can’t have nabbed this prize easily, which makes its victory all the more gratifying.
Another Competition contender, and certainly the film about which I heard the most chatter from Sydney, was “Lore” — the long-long-awaited sophomore feature from Australian director Cate Shortland, whose slinkily brilliant 2004 debut, “Somersault,” put both Abbie Cornish and Sam Worthington on the international map. Reviews for her very different-sounding follow-up — a World War II survival story about five children, separated from their Nazi parents in the last days of the Third Reich, forced to undergo a 500-mile trek to safety — have been uniformly impressed.
The film was widely expected to show up in Cannes last month; the glowing reception for its Sydney debut sheds little light on why it didn’t, particularly given the much-derided shortage of female directors on the Croisette this year. Regardless, it seems we’ll be hearing plenty more about “Lore,” which I can only assume is Toronto-bound.
Australian blogger (and loyal In Contention reader) Glenn Dunks sent us his own tip about the film last week, suggesting it could be one to watch in the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race. It’d be unusual for Australia to submit a German-set, German-language production to represent their national cinema, but (following the Academy’s 2006 rule revision) completely legitimate.
Due to the scarcity of non-English-language films from the country, Australia has only entered the Oscar race five times before; “Samson and Delilah” made the January shortlist two years ago, but a nomination has thus far eluded them. Given the Academy’s widely noted fondness for both child-oriented narratives and WWII dramas in this category, submitting “Lore” could be a smart way to break that duck. Keep an eye on it.
Guy: Is “Alps” going to be eligible for Foreign Language submission for this year, or was it already submitted last year? These Foreign Language release date time-tables are very hard to follow.
I’m almost positive I remember reading that Attenberg was submitted last year, but I could be wrong. I don’t know if Alps came out in Greece outside of the eligibility period for this year’s Academy Awards or not…
That also raises another weird eligibility question I have. If a film is not chosen as a given country’s selection, could another film from the same country be put forward as the selection the next year. For example, when France chose “Persepolis” as their foreign language entry in 2007, it came at the expense of “La Vie en Rose”. If “La Vie en Rose” had failed to get any nominations that year, could France have just submitted it the year after?
I think the eligibility period for foreign language film is something like Oct. 1st – Sept. 31st where it has to be released theatrically within the country of submission during that time. So if a film has a festival appearance like Alps last year, but doesn’t actually get released until later then it could potentially be eligible for the following year’s Oscars.
I don’t think if two movies from the same country were released within the eligibility period that one of the films could be submitted the following year (such as Persepolis and La Vie en Rose.) However, I’m sure once Guy, the master of all things foreign language category related, comes into this thread he will be able to clear up everything (and probably correct most of what I’ve said LOL.)
It is eligible to be submitted by Greece this year, should they choose to do so. It was released there in October 2011, which fits into the eligibility timeframe Michael describes above. (There is, of course, no guarantee that Greece will submit it — I have a feeling they might go with Meteora, which played the Berlinale in February. Not that it much matters: Dogtooth’s nomination was a happy fluke, enabled by critical buzz that Alps doesn’t quite have, so it’s highly unlikely to score.)
As for your second question: no. As Michael says, to be eligible, a film has to have been released in its home country in the 12 months preceding the submission deadline (usually October 1).
And yes, Greece submitted Attenberg last year. (So if they do submit Alps, that’ll make three submissions in a row with a Lanthimos connection.)
Thank you both Guy and MyKill for clearing that up.
You are welcome DylanS! And I attribute all of my foreign language category knowledge to reading the different columns written by Guy and Kris over the last four years and am just glad (and surprised) that I retained some of the info ;^P.
the greek submission is decided by a comitee in the ministry of culture. They always go with the hellenic film academy’s choice of best picture. Alps was heavily snubbed this year by the academy, giving the top honor to Filippos Tsitos “Unfair World” (best actor, director San Sebastian) which wil almost certainly be the greek submission for for foreign language film.
Exciting news about Lore. I very much enjoyed Somersault when I saw it years ago, and am really curious about this very different sounding follow up. I hope it makes some appearances in the fall festival circuit (not to mention any potential Oscar attention in the foreign language film category…)
I’m seriously so excited about Alps finally coming to the US. After Dogtooth ended up as my #4 favorite film of 2010 and the many glowing reviews from Venice last year, my anticipation is in overdrive. I’m seriously considering taking a Megabus from D.C. to NY on July 13th just so I can see the film opening weekend LOL. (I know that is INSANE, but I’m impatient and don’t want to wait another 6 months before it shows up on DVD.) I certainly hope it turns out to be worth it haha.
I saw Alps in Toronto, and at the end during a Q&A with the director, someone stood up and asked about a particular interpretation of the film – I can’t remember what his view of the film was, but it had something to do with the whole thing being an allegory for something political – and the director bluntly told the man he was wildly overthinking it. It was quite funny. But yeah, it’s a really really great film, and I hope everyone gets out to see it.
Funny. I remember that. But I think in general he tried to dodge most questions and wanted the audience to sorta “think for themselves.” As far as I can remember he really didn’t offer any interpretations of the film, political or otherwise.
With regard to Shortland’s Lore, i question whether it will be eligible for this years oscar qualification. Firstly, does Germany or Australia submit it, and IMDB lists a 11 October 2012 release placing outside the eligiblity window for this year, and secondly, no australian release date has been set yet by distributor Transmission Films and it is not listed in the ‘coming soon’ section. Its twitter account suggests release date still to be finalised but will be released later this year.
I will say “Lore” should certainly be eligible in terms of production (it has Australian producers, director, writer, and qualifies as an Australian co-production), but as for release dates? Well, that I don’t know, sorry.