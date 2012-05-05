10 stories you might have missed: ‘Twilight’s’ Robert Pattinson will jump in ‘The Rover’

#Robert Pattinson #Demi Lovato #Kurt Cobain #Netflix
05.05.12 6 years ago

It’s been a busy seven days, and even the most avid pop culture junkie is bound to have missed out on a handful of entertainment news stories.

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson signs on to co-star with Guy Pearce in “The Rover.” Also: Amber Heard signs on for “Machete Kills,” more “X Factor” rumors are in the air, Netflix may be ressurrecting a beloved cult show, Jewel is set to play a famous country star, and more.

Click below to launch the gallery and read the stories.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Pattinson#Demi Lovato#Kurt Cobain#Netflix
TAGS1952AMBER HEARDBrad BirdBurt BacharachCOURTNEY LOVEDAMON LINDELOFDEMI LOVATOGORDON RAMSAYJERICHOJewelJune Carter CashKURT COBAINMACHETE KILLSMURPHY BROWNNETFLIXRobert PattinsonTHE ROVERTHE X FACTOR

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP