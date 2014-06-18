B+

Alt-J samples Miley Cyrus on new ‘Hunger of the Pine’: Listen

#Miley Cyrus
06.18.14 4 years ago

Mercury Prize-winning British band, alt-J is back with the haunting, atmospheric, electronic ballad “Hunger of the Pine,” which samples, of all people, Miley Cyrus. The song, which debuted on NPR today, makes very judicious spare use of the the line, “I”m a female rebel,” from Cyrus”s tune “4×4.” While the sample may seem an odd choice, Spin reports that the band's drummer, Thom Green, talked about his desire to collaborate with Cyrus in an interview GQ. Maybe there's more than a sample comping.

The gorgeous track ends in a swirl of horns and unintelligible lyrics before droning out and leaving you dazed and wanting more.

“Hunger of the Pine”  is the first single from alt-J”s second album, “This Is All Yours,” out Sept. 22.  The band starts a U.S. tour in October. This is the first we've heard of the band since bassist Gwil Sainsbury departed, transforming the quartet to a trio (yes, we know Sainsbury is in the photo above).

“This Is All Yours” track listing:

Intro
Arrival In Nara
Nara
Every Other Freckle
Left Hand Free
Garden of England
Choice Kingdom
Hunger Of The Pine
Warm Foothills
The Gospel Of John Hurt
Pusher
Bloodflood pt.II
Leaving Nara

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miley Cyrus
TAGSALT-JHunger of the PineMiley CyrusThis is all yours

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP