Alt-J samples Miley Cyrus on new ‘Hunger of the Pine’: Listen

Mercury Prize-winning British band, alt-J is back with the haunting, atmospheric, electronic ballad “Hunger of the Pine,” which samples, of all people, Miley Cyrus. The song, which debuted on NPR today, makes very judicious spare use of the the line, “I”m a female rebel,” from Cyrus”s tune “4×4.” While the sample may seem an odd choice, Spin reports that the band's drummer, Thom Green, talked about his desire to collaborate with Cyrus in an interview GQ. Maybe there's more than a sample comping.

The gorgeous track ends in a swirl of horns and unintelligible lyrics before droning out and leaving you dazed and wanting more.

“Hunger of the Pine” is the first single from alt-J”s second album, “This Is All Yours,” out Sept. 22. The band starts a U.S. tour in October. This is the first we've heard of the band since bassist Gwil Sainsbury departed, transforming the quartet to a trio (yes, we know Sainsbury is in the photo above).

“This Is All Yours” track listing:

Intro

Arrival In Nara

Nara

Every Other Freckle

Left Hand Free

Garden of England

Choice Kingdom

Hunger Of The Pine

Warm Foothills

The Gospel Of John Hurt

Pusher

Bloodflood pt.II

Leaving Nara