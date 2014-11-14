Alyson Hannigan is retuning to CBS for a “McCarthys” appearance

The “How I Met Your Mother” alum will guest on the struggling freshman drama”s Christmas episode.

BET cancels “106 & Park” – it”ll become a digital-only series

The music variety show is ending Dec. 19 after 14 years. BET president Stephen Hill explains in a statement: “As we transition to the digital space, we look to continue 106 & Park”s role as both a leader of and a mirror to youth culture. We”ll have more information to share about how that is to roll out very soon.”

“Sons of Anarchy”s” Tommy Flanagan joins “Revenge”

He”ll play a “high-functioning psychopath” named Malcolm Black.

“The Strain” adds Samantha Mathis

She”ll play a Staten Island councilwoman “who manages to use her cadre of hardcore cops to cleanse Staten Island of bloodsuckers.”