Alyson Hannigan is retuning to CBS for a ‘McCarthys’ appearance

11.14.14 4 years ago

Alyson Hannigan is retuning to CBS for a “McCarthys” appearance
The “How I Met Your Mother” alum will guest on the struggling freshman drama”s Christmas episode.

BET cancels “106 & Park” – it”ll become a digital-only series
The music variety show is ending Dec. 19 after 14 years. BET president Stephen Hill explains in a statement: “As we transition to the digital space, we look to continue 106 & Park”s role as both a leader of and a mirror to youth culture. We”ll have more information to share about how that is to roll out very soon.”

“Sons of Anarchy”s” Tommy Flanagan joins “Revenge”
He”ll play a “high-functioning psychopath” named Malcolm Black.

“The Strain” adds Samantha Mathis
She”ll play a Staten Island councilwoman “who manages to use her cadre of hardcore cops to cleanse Staten Island of bloodsuckers.”

Around The Web

TAGS106 & ParkALYSON HANNIGANREVENGETHE STRAIN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP