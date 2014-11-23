AMAs: 5 Seconds of Summer’s performance was better than it had any right to be

5 Seconds of Summer are in it to win it – and they scored at tonight's American Music Awards.
The boy band gave a rousing performance of The Romantics' oft-covered 1979 single “What I Like About You” at tonight's big show, and it was hard to deny the propulsive energy they brought to it, whether you count yourself as a fan or not. “Green Day Lite”? Sure. But you can't say it was bad. Dammit.
Watch the performance below and let us know what you think in the comments.
