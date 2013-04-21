‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’: First official looks at Jamie Foxx and Dane DeHaan revealed

04.21.13 5 years ago 44 Comments

While “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” may not be set for release until May 2 of next year, you can get your first official looks at Jamie Foxx and Dane DeHaan in the webslinger sequel right now.

Following last week’s unofficial set photo of Foxx sporting heavy blue makeup as Max Dillon/Electro, director Marc Webb unveiled an image of a pre-transformation Dillon via Twitter earlier today – and let’s just say that as comb-overs go, it’s pretty epic.

Also teasing fans this afternoon was actor Dane DeHaan, who tweeted out a still of his character Harry Osborn, the moneyed pretty boy and son of Norman who ultimately becomes the second Green Goblin.

Check out both photos below and let us know what you think.

