‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’: First official looks at Jamie Foxx and Dane DeHaan revealed

While “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” may not be set for release until May 2 of next year, you can get your first official looks at Jamie Foxx and Dane DeHaan in the webslinger sequel right now.
Following last week’s unofficial set photo of Foxx sporting heavy blue makeup as Max Dillon/Electro, director Marc Webb unveiled an image of a pre-transformation Dillon via Twitter earlier today – and let’s just say that as comb-overs go, it’s pretty epic.
Also teasing fans this afternoon was actor Dane DeHaan, who tweeted out a still of his character Harry Osborn, the moneyed pretty boy and son of Norman who ultimately becomes the second Green Goblin.
Check out both photos below and let us know what you think.
‘The Amazing Spider-man’ had some considerable issues, notably the editing and script. I really hope they’ve got an improved confidence in the film and screenplay.
I’m fairly certain Foxx will knock this character out of the park. A sort’ve ‘what if’ reflection of an adult Peter Parker.
Also, anyone else hoping this would be called ‘The Spectacular Spider-man’?
I have to say, I’m really digging Spider-Man’s big eyes in the poster behind Jammie Foxx’s head.
Excited. I grew up around the buzz of comics, heroes & the Saturday morning toons. The last movie had finer nostalgia to the time I grew up reading and watching spidey’s character… for most, this is the magic. Again; just my pov. I dont attend comicons and run around the streets masked half the week enough to recall succinct enough details, just my impression from seeing the last movie, stubornly, after seeing Tobey get played out. although, i liked certain elements from those movies, I must have grown up more on the portrayal of the Amazing-Spiderman. Mr. Lee is in both so his stamp continues :)
Post a comment…i did type an eloquently written one but my phone failed to post. Lee was in the last movie, which I liked better than Tobey’s portrayal. Cant wait for the next installment. :) fyi i grew up on this stuff but i dont attend comicon and run around the streets masked half the week. JUST your friendly neighborhood commentator. :p
I don’t care if Electro was played by a pink elephant, as long as he nails the part! I don’t care about color, race, religion! Why should you? That is, unless you’re a comic purist who will bitch about the color of a super heros cape because the color is off by a shade. Ugh! (Face palm)
I’ve got a better idea, how about they stop making Spider-Man films and start using some of the other Marvel universe characters.