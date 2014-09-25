‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’: How It Should Have Ended

(CBR If you didn”t care for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, you definitely weren”t alone. But while star Andrew Garfield places the blame for the film”s shortcomings on the studio, the folks at How It Should Have Ended aren”t interested in pointing fingers. Instead, they aim to “fix” the problems, with some suggestions from fans … and maybe a little coercion on Spider-Man”s part.

There”s a pretty good dubstep gag in there, too, and you don”t even have to wait for the drop.