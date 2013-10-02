‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ writing trio on board to return for the third film

(CBR)

Although Marc Webb’s “Amazing Spider-Man 2” has yet to hit theaters, Sony has already begun making plans for the third film in the franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has tapped “Amazing Spider-Man 2” writers Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner to return for “Amazing Spider-Man 3.”

Kurtzman and Orci are deep into genre film at this point with an impressive resume that includes the reboot of “Star Trek” and “Cowboys & Aliens,” with upcoming credits including “Star Trek 3,” the reboot of “The Mummy” and an adaptation of the popular IDW series “Locke & Key.” Pinkner is perhaps best known for his work on “Fringe” as executive producer for many years, before exiting the show prior to its final season.

Although details are sparse about Webb’s “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” there have been signs that the films are setting up the Sinister Six, a team of Spider-Man’s most deadly villains that has historically included “Amazing Spider-Man 2” villains Electro (Jamie Foxx) and the Rhino (Paul Giamatti). Further speculation has occurred due to photographs of Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy that the sequel will have a direct correlation with “The Death of Gwen Stacy” storyline, which is pretty self-explanatory by its title. However, Sony has stayed tight-lipped on the details of either “Amazing Spider-Man 2” or “Amazing Spider-Man 3.” Although star Andrew Garfield has not been fully confirmed to return to the franchise for a third film, he is expected to come back to the role of Peter Parker.

“Amazing Spider-Man 3” opens June 10, 2016.