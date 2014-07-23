‘Amazing Spider-Man 3’ delayed, ‘Sinister Six’ and ‘Uncharted’ get release dates

The torrent of news out of the “Spider-Man” camp continues to flow, now in the form of updated release dates. Perhaps not surprisingly, fans of the “Amazing Spider-Man” franchise are going to have to wait a little bit longer than they had expected to see the web-slinger back on the big screen.

Columbia Pictures has announced, as reported by Deadline, that rather than “The Amazing Spider-Man 3” swinging onto the big screen on June 10, 2016, it is being pushed back to 2018. Additionally, it was announced that the Drew Goddard helmed “Sinister Six” film will be in theaters on November 11, 2016.

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President Doug Belgrad is quoted as saying, “With 'Sinister Six' in the hands of writer-director Drew Goddard, we feel extremely confident placing the film on a prime date in 2016.” That film will focus on a set of “Spider-Man” villains, and had some of its groundwork laid in “Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

This release date shuffle comes on the heels of Roberto Orci stating that he's “not officially involved” in “Amazing Spider-Man 3.” Previously, Orci had been part of the “brain trust” working on the franchise.

Lastly, Sony is not completely vacating the June 2016 date, instead, they have slotted the video game-based “Uncharted” movie into that spot. The film, which will be directed by Seth Gordon, does not yet have someone cast in the lead role of Nathan Drake.