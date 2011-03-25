‘Amazing Spider-Man’ sequel sets writer James Vanderbilt

“The Amazing Spider-Man” doesn’t open for more than a year, but Columbia is already moving things forward on a potential sequel. “Amazing” scribe James Vanderbilt will write the sequel to the reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vanderbilt first came on board the series when “Amazing” was originally slated as “Spider-Man 4,” a continuation of the Sam Raimi-TobeyÂ Maguire series. When the film morphed into a reboot, with Marc Webb helming and Andrew Garfield (“The Social Network”) starring, Vanderbilt started a brand new take on the character. Alvin Sargent, who worked on all three previous Spidey films, also contributed to the script. It’s unknown at this point what the sequel will be about or which villains would be involved.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” will wrap shooting in a month or so, and is scheduled for release on July 3, 2012. Among the other stars are Emma Stone, Martin Sheen and Rhys Ifans.

The reboot films are being produced by Avi Arad, Laura Ziskin and Matt Tolmach. Webb previously directed “(500) Days of Summer,” with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel.

Vanderbilt wrote David Fincher’s “Zodiac,” starringÂ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. He’s also done a recent re-write on Columbia’s “Total Recall” remake.