Amazing WonderCon footage from ‘Pacific Rim’ posted by Guillermo Del Toro

In the days leading up to WonderCon, I had a link to an online screener of the “Pacific Rim” footage that Warner Bros. sent over so I’d get a chance to see the footage before the event. They told me it would play a grand total of three times before the link would expire, and I called both of my sons into the office to watch it with me.
Not even two seconds passed between the three screenings of the footage. As soon as it ended, both of my kids started demanding that I restart it. Then again. And when the link expired, they looked at me like it was “Lord Of The Flies” and I was about to get hunted. They were rabid about what they saw, and I figured their near-chemical reaction was because they are seven and five years old respectively.
Then at WonderCon, I watched an entire auditorium of people have the exact same reaction to the footage, and seeing it on a giant screen, I was struck by how impressive it is, how primal the reaction is when you’re watching giant monsters and giant robots throw down like this. That last image, with the jaeger walking down the street dragging an oil tanker like a baseball bat, is completely thug. It’s just absurd, and when you’re making a movie about giant monster and giant robots, absurd seems like the way to go.
One thing that is true about Guillermo Del Toro is that he truly does love fans and their reactions to his films. When he says he put this up on YouTube for the fans, he means it. He’s in the home stretch on the movie, and every time he’s able to share a little bit more with people, he seems delighted. The look on his face during both of the screenings at WonderCon was pure joy, and that’s exactly what you need if you’re going to be making a movie like this.
I can’t wait to see the film. As much as the spectacle of it looks like it will be amazing, there’s a ton of heart and passion in the script by Travis Beacham, and if this works, it will be because of the entire thing, not just the mayhem.
Ah, but what lovely mayhem it is.
“Pacific Rim” opens July 12, 2013.
I’ll be honest that early trailers weren’t doing much for me. I liked the idea, but there was very little shown in them that made me think “okay, this is as good as everyone’s hyped it up to be.”
This trailer sold me. Just insanely awesome.
Charlie looks just like JJ Abrams
I thought the same thing. This movie looks like a lot of fun.
I’ll take your word for it, but I wish they’d put a little soul in the trailers (like “Man of Steel”). So far this looks like the “Transformers”/”Battleship” slot in the summer. But Guillermo is easy to root for.
Exactly this. I really don’t understand all the excitement.
Why arent you guys reporting on Inherent Vince. Is it shooting? Did it get cancelled? Did Megan Ellison drop it. There is competing reports out there.
This is going to look incredible in IMAX.
This looks fun, but I’m still not sure about the hype people have for it. Maybe a lot of the excitement is coming from people who want nothing more than to see this type of anime stuff in live action. And maybe more of it is from people who have little exposure to anime and thus aren’t getting quite the same feeling “been there, done that” which I get here. I mean, yes, giant robots fighting giant monsters looks fun. But in the broad strokes this has a very derivative feel. Very “Evangelion” without teenagers (the central synchronized piloting conceit even seems ripped from the “Both of You Dance Like You Want to Win” episode).
Maybe it’s because very few people actually care about anime except the “J-Pop American Funtime Now!” crowd that everyone else in the world rolls their eyes at. Has anyone said this movie is based on anime? No? Then who cares?
It’s at least as related to anime as “Star Wars” was to space opera, and in this case it’s obviously coming from a very specific genre place that make even Buck Rogers, Flash Gordon and the like even more broad forebears. Here, it’s hard for me to take what we’re seeing on the screen as all that impressive, beyond it being a live-action recreation of the same mecha-on-monster action that’s been around since the 80’s at least.
No one is saying Pacific Rim is based on anime, but it has anime influences all over it. Anyone with two eyes and half an ounce of correlation ability can see that.
I agree with Bob. It looks spectacular. I will be there opening weekend and probably smiling all the way through it. But nothing so far makes it look like it came from the same mind who gave us The Devil’s Backbone, and Pan’s Labyrinth. I’m seeing a grown man playing with toys while making “splish” “crash” “raawwwwwr” sounds.
While I’m sure it will find an audience I’m not going crazy for it. Nothing strikes me or entices me as much as other upcoming films like ‘Only God Forgives’, ‘Man of Steel’ or ‘Elysium’.
Guillermo will regret not getting your $10 when this movie reaches $200 million.
This movie needs to make more than $200 million.
Shut up and take my money already!
I still don’t get the whole two-person mind-meld pilot deal. I can hope they’ll have an explanation in the film. But first impression, it seems like someone thought “Hey, that’s sounds cool, haven’t seen that in a movie before!” As a concept it doesn’t really seem logical to me. Seems like an unnecessary complication. Is this going to be any kind of thinking person’s movie in the end, or just Monsters vs. Robots Shut Up It’s Cool!?
I just hope they explain why they can’t just pilot the robots remotely.
Yeah, the two-person synchronization thing seems a little far-fetched, even for this kind of story. A single pilot at least makes sense as far as mecha-logic goes. I will say that the mind-meld thing could be a really interesting way to explore psychological/emotional themes that the best mecha-anime do. It doesn’t have to make logical sense as long as it takes you to an interesting thematic place, but if it’s just a high-concept gimmick then it seems cheap.
I’m still not sure my I should care about this movie. Where’s the story? Giant robots and giant aliens fighting don’t do anything for me. I mean, I understand why people want to witness the carnage but Del Toro is good at adding some heart, so far all the trailers are front loaded with action. Who cares? If Del Toro wasn’t involved I don’t think people would care as much.