Ron Perlman pilot gets greenlight at Amazon

Amazon has ordered two new pilots as part of their third season of original programming. The online giant has not yet debuted its second season of television series, in fact, it was only at the beginning of last week that Amazon announced what series they had picked up for season two, but clearly they have no plans of slowing down.

First up with the two new pilots is “The Cosmopolitans,” a half-hour dramatic comedy written, directed, and produced by Whit Stillman. Amazon writes that the series “follows a group of young American expatriates in Paris searching for love and friendship in a foreign city.” The series stars Adam Brody, Chloe Sevigny, Carrie MacLemore, Dree Hemingway, Freddy Asblom, Shaun Evans, and Adriano Giannini.

The second series, “Hand of God,” is from Marc Forster, who directed last year's “World War Z” with Brad Pitt. Ron Perlman leads the cast as Judge Pernell Harris. The series also features Dana Delany, Garret Dillahunt, Andre Royo, Alona Tal, Julian Morris, Elizabeth McLaughlin, and Emayatzy Corinealdi. Amazon describes the series as centering “on the powerful Judge Harris, a hard-living, law-bending married man with a high-end call girl on the side, who suffers a mental breakdown, and goes on a vigilante quest to find the rapist who tore his family apart. With no real evidence to go on, Pernell begins to rely on 'visions' and 'messages' he believes are being sent by God through Pernell's ventilator-bound son.”

Amazon promises that just as with their previous pilot seasons, viewers will be able to go online and vote on the shows that they like. There is no word as of yet when they will be available to be screened, and shooting on both pilots is set to begin this week.