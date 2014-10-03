Amazon orders ‘Hand of God’ & ‘Red Oaks’ to series

Not to be forgotten in the wake of this week's big Netflix news, Amazon has announced its own series pickups today. The internet superstore has ordered full seasons of “Hand of God” and “Red Oaks.”

“Hand of God” is created by Ben Watkins (“Burn Notice”) with Marc Forster (“World War Z”) directing. The series features Ron Perlman in the lead as a man who suffers a mental breakdown and goes on a quest for revenge. Perlman's character, Pernell Harris, believes he is getting messages from God, directing him. Dana Delany and Andre Royo are also featured in the cast.

“Red Oaks” is directed by David Gordon Green (“Pineapple Express”) and executive produced by Steven Soderbergh (“Traffic”). It is a period story, taking place in 1985, and follows an assistant tennis pro (Craig Roberts) at a Jersey country club and the people who work and frequent it. The series also stars Richard Kind, Paul Reiser, Jennifer Grey, and Alexandra Socha.

Along with the announcement that these two series will move forward, comes word that two of the other pilots have not been picked-up. Those are “Hysteria” and “Really.” One more, Whit Stillman's “The Cosmopolitans,” has gotten a script order.

Amazon premiered the full season of “Transparent” last week and still has a number of other shows slated for full season premieres including “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Bosch,” and “The After.” The second season of “Alpha House,” from Garry Trudeau, will go live on October 24th.