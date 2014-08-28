Amazon”s 5 new pilots are now available for streaming

“Really” starring Sarah Chalke and Jay Chandrasekhar join Ron Perlman in “Hand of God,” Whit Stillman”s “The Cosmopolitans,” “Hysteria” and “Red Oak.”

“Duck Dynasty”s” Sadie Robertson is set to go “Dancing”

Phil Robertson”s granddaughter, a YouTube star, is expected to be part of the new “Dancing with the Stars” cast.

Netflix”s “Marco Polo” gets a Dec. 12 premiere date

Check out photos from the drama about the famed explorer. PLUS: Netflix announces “Marseille,” its first French drama.

Jennifer Aniston talks about trying Jimmy Kimmel”s wife”s breast milk

Aniston has become close with Kimmel and his wife in real life through his friendship with Justin Theroux, which is probably why she agreed to last night”s “Friends” bit.

See a glimpse of “The Simpsons” on “Family Guy”

Here”s Homer taking some of Peter”s donuts.

Patrick Dempsey is creating a racing drama for Sundance, inks deal with ABC Studios

The “Grey”s Anatomy” star will develop shows for ABC Studios.

Debbie Matenopoulos wants back on “The View”

The original 20-something “View” star says: “I”m older, stronger, wiser and smarter and would love to come back to 'The View.'”

“American Horror Story”s” latest “Freak Show” teaser features a human in a bird cage

Who is keeping that human in the cage?

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” cast took a selfie

Their reunion also included Captain Kirk.

–>