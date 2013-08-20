Watch: Amber Rose has found her calling, and it is twerking

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you don’t know who Amber Rose is, she is defined by the Wikipedia as “an American model, recording artist, actress and socialite. She is married to rapper Wiz Khalifa.” Speaking of that last thing, Young Money Entertainment has released a video of Amber twerking in her wedding dress for some reason, and it is quite a sight to behold. Indeed, my strong reaction to Ms. Khalifa’s ridiculously awesome display of twerking was so great that it can be adequately expressed only in Wiz Khalifa song titles. Below, then, are seven of the most apt.

1) That Good

2) History in the Making

3) World Class

4) The Thrill

5) I’m So Blessed

6) Got Damn Love It

7) Real Estate

