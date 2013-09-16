AMC begins developing a ‘Walking Dead’ companion series

With “The Killing” newly deceased, “Low Winter Sun” nearly dead on arrival, “Breaking Bad” two episodes from ending and “Mad Men” likely only one season from wrapping, AMC made the world’s least shocking announcement on Monday (September 16) morning: The network is beginning development on what is described as a “companion series” to “The Walking Dead.”
AMC is shying away from calling the in-development project a “spinoff” and the network is also avoiding a rush-to-air, saying that the companion series isn’t expected to premiere until 2015.
Keeping continuity for the companion series, AMC announced that “Walking Dead” comic creator Robert Kirkman and series executive producers Gale Anne Hurd and David Alpert will all serve as executive producers.
Quotes from those involved give some indication of what audiences can expect from the companion series, which is still in its initial stages.
“Building on the success of the most popular show on television for adults 18-49 is literally a no-brainer,” blurbs Charlie Collier, AMC”s president and general manager. “We look forward to working with Robert, Gale and Dave again as we develop an entirely new story and cast of characters. It”s a big world and we can”t wait to give fans another unforgettable view of the zombie apocalypse.”
Adds Kirkman, “After 10 years of writing the comic book series and being so close to the debut of our fourth, and in my opinion, best season of the TV series, I couldn’t be more thrilled about getting the chance to create a new corner of ‘The Walking Dead’ universe. The opportunity to make a show that isn’t tethered by the events of the comic book, and is truly a blank page, has set my creativity racing.”
As the opening paragraph of this story indicates, AMC is in something of a transitional mode. Its two Emmy-winning landmark shows are in their home stretches and while “Hell on Wheels” has been a surprisingly solid performer on Saturday nights this summer, it’s hardly a building block. AMC has already ordered the dramas “Halt & Catch Fire” and “Turn” for 2014 premieres, while the loss of “Breaking Bad” could be lessened with the potential spinoff prequel “Better Call Saul.”
That leaves “The Walking Dead,” which ranked as the top show on all of TV among adults 18-49 for last season.
The next “Walking Dead” season will premiere on AMC on October 13.
What happened to the proposed AMC drama series – Robert Kirkman’s “Thief of Thieves?”
Balaji – It was announced a year ago, so it certainly could still be in development. After all, if this isn’t premiering (hypothetically) until 2015, that’s not fasttracking by any means…
-Daniel
So, AMC is desperate now? Yes.
Actually I think a Walking Dead spin off could be a good and interesting idea. However, it could also backfire and kill their most valuable asset, particularly since the show hasn’t had a run of episodes that didn’t have some creative problems.
Still…I am excited. More zombies, yo!
Obvious idea would be to follow Lennie James’ character. Either from where we left him (he gets better, sort of), or from the point when we left him at the very beginning. Grab him AND some of the other awesome actors from the horribly written LOW WINTER SUN. James was on Jericho, so we know he can cut it for more than guest shots. :D
Or, make it an anthology so we get a variety of perspectives on the “Z.A.”.
Or at least follow a few people that goes from group to place to group to place, never staying in more than one place for more than a few episodes.
Or do it LOST style… flashbacks paralleling the current situations! Some of the best TWD eps are flashback episodes. Flash-forwards too.
I don’t understand how this will be appreciably different from The Walking Dead. If it is just a different set of characters, why not make the season longer and just introduce them into the show, switching back and forth if necessary.
Unless it is an Anthology show set in the Walking Dead world that jumps around to different people, places (e.g. a group of survivors in London) and time frames (e.g, a story set early on in the outbreak before civilization fully falls). That I could see being cool and worth a spin off.
Is this going to turn into a Law & Order type situation? The Walking Dead: Arizona. The Walking Dead: Paris. …
I think this is a good idea. One problem I have with TWD is I don’t really like any of the characters. I don’t know if it is the show’s fault or if they were as one-dimensional in the comics. Also, it feels like the only reason some of them are still around is because they are beloved by fans of the comics.
Maybe with a new location, fresh characters, and a different approach, this could be even better than the original.
The characters are what has made it successful… what on Earth have you been watching? They are enticing and have such detailed and cryptic continuously developing story lines, while concurrently, appeal to every gender and age group.
The basic premise of ‘The Walking Dead’ has limitless potential which makes the show all that more frustrating when it squanders that.
Can a whole separate series do it better?