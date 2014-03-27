AMC Has Secretly Been Warning Us ‘Breaking Bad’ Is ‘The Walking Dead’ Prequel

What if the universe inhabited by Walter White and Jesse Pinkman was the same one the cast of 'The Walking Dead' is trying to navigate? It's the kind of question that seems ripe for a speculative fiction but AMC has been quietly stitching these two worlds into one for years. Of course some would argue these are merely Easter Eggs – nods to fellow shows on the same network. But how many times can you hide clues in a show before it goes from a hat tip to a dire warning?
It all started innocently enough. Way back in Season 2. In the second episode 'Bloodletting' we learn from Daryl that his brother was a drug dealer before the walkers came. Taking out a plastic bag with Merle's stash to bring down T-Dog's fever, viewers can clearly see Blue Sky just laying in the bottom of the bag.
Photo Credit: AMC
No big deal right? Just a little wink-wink between shows. But it's enough to push folks to dig a little deeper into past episodes. All the way back to the second episode of Season 1. Doesn't that Dodge Challenger Glenn steals look a little familiar to 'Breaking Bad' fans? It should.
Photo Credit: AMC
In fact, according to this scene from Season 4, Episode 7 of 'Breaking Bad' Glenn was the one who had to deal with Walt's temper tantrum and subsequent arson of the car. Looks like Glenn was able to fix it up and get out of New Mexico.
But the most recent piece of evidence came once again from Daryl. During Episode 12 of the current season, Daryl opens up to Beth about Merle's supplier. Who sounds exactly like Jesse Pinkman.
Photo Credit: AMC via Reddit
Piecing it together, it appears the zombies started out west and moved towards the coast of Georgia is people as far away as New Mexico were flee in the scene. Knowing Glenn from a previous encounter, perhaps Pinkman forced him to drive cross-country to escape, heading towards the most dangerous redneck dealer Pinkman knew…Merle. One might even go so far as to wonder if Blue Sky had some sort of hand in this epidemic. Thanks for nothing, Heisenberg!
Amusing- but we know from Walking Dead that Daryl has never left Georgia. How did he meet Jesse Pinkman pre-zombie-apocalypse?
When Jesse rode off into the sunset in the finale he could have went to Georgia. Then met Daryl.
maybe that’s where Jesse wound up in the end. Georgia :)
it was Merles dealer, not Daryl. Wow people can read these days
^^Wow, people can’t type these days
I see absolutely no ties between the two … U r trying too too hard !
merril was in breaking bad as a meth head wit his brother tucker but nott as merril just a random meth head
the sun sets on the west georgia is east
Yeah, then Glenn stole a car he already had the keys to. Sounds solid to me.
It’s called product placement. Dodge wants to advertise on AMC, so they either produce a commercial or strike a deal to have their car shown in AMC’s shows. Notice that Beth’s dead boyfriend in season 4 drove a car like Walter White’s. Maybe even the same one.
Some of y’all are taking this article waaaay too seriously.
jesse drove there (story of need for speed)
@Brian I think you’re referring to the black Charger Darryl got stuck on a bunch of walkers? In Breaking Bad Walt Sr. drove a 300 SRT8
@Tiana I seriously doubt Jesse would go back to cooking meth after the ridiculous amount of shit he went through.
Have none of you watched every episode of The Walking Dead? Walt blows up the challenger after his wife tells him to take it back to the dealership. So the car is destroyed, blown up. These are Easter eggs and nothing more.
Here’s the comparison of the cars from both shows
plus didn’t Glenn say he was a pizza delivery boy before this happened?
@Austin have you even seen breaking bad you mean? And walter buys the same red with black stripe car twice in the show. Season 5
@MIKE SOQ, Plus, the car in Walking Dead had the black stripe on the side; Breaking Bad’s didn’t.
Eugene did say they came all the way from Texas so that’s next door to New Mexico
Wow the people posting here take anything said so seriously and want to debate everything. Holy Crap trolls. It’s a “fun” theory. Don’t be a fool in April.
Meryl told him about jesse pinkman
Agreed, and Jesse has no kids and can’t really use a gun :-)
Funny!
Yall are losers and have way to much time on ur hands just enjoy the show .. who cares about this stuff??? Really
“too” not “to”. apparently you cared a little, because you bothered to comment
Relax! People are just having fun. Some people enjoy coming up with fun theories and conspiracies. No need to be a jerk… Lighten up…
Walt and Jesse’s meth was never referred to as Blue Sky.
It was referred to as Blue Sky.
It has been referred to Blue Sky several times in BB.
Steve Gomez calls it Blue Sky when Hank and the DEA are investigating Combo’s murder. That’s the only one I remember off the top of my head but I’m sure they call it that on more than one occasion, especially considering “Blue Sky” has its own BB Wikia page.
Thanks! I don’t recall it ever being called that though. Maybe I should edit my comment to say Walt and Jesse never called it Blue Sky. It was across the board known as just blue meth.
yeah i heard it only referred to as “freens blue” as in gustavo freen crazy how i missed that
I think the author of this paper is high with blue meth. Is real life a sequel to breaking bad?
No, dumbass. The sequel is walking dead, real life would be the prequel to breaking bad.
no it would’nt, noobinator, you dumb b,i.t c,h
Nice attitude Manny.
rude
also, if some random strain of meth from the US is supposedly responsible for the zombie outbreak, how is presumably the entire planet infected (you don’t have to get bitten, you just have to die; everyone is already infected and everyone turns)? Sorry, they may be crossover shows but the rest of that theory doesn’t fly.
Did you watch Breaking Bad? It was sold in Europe all throughout the last season.
Just to play the game… mayhap the toxic fumes from the production of the meth entered the environment and slowly (or quickly, from a different perspective) poisoned the entire biosphere. Once the contamination reach a certain level *BOOM* zombie apocalypse.
Remember! Lydia was shipping it internationally!
Umm did you know that at the beginnig you only got infected if you got bitten but then the virus went all over the world causing people to turn to zombies when they die
Imagine the consumption of this meth caused an unforeseen chemical reaction within the person… perhaps even this user had a simple cold or some other mundane virus… the chemical reaction mutated this virus, which then became the zombie virus… but it has zero symptoms on living people so you’d never know you had it. The new mutated virus is airborne and every single person that meth user comes in contact with, just by talking to them gets infected… again, with zero symptoms until death.
If you wanted to go through this theory, it actually would be EXTREMELY easy for an outbreak to infect the entire world literally within days / weeks / a month at most, when you consider all the international travel people do.
Sammy, you’ve always turned no matter how you die, they just didn’t realize it until later. In the beginning the only deaths were caused by walkers, so they had no way of telling.
I would think the production caused it as the Walking Dead thing was airborne and fast moving. Thus everyone’s infected. The point of international infection could have been caused early and passed around any time they went to the airport.
I’ve seen every episode 3 times. When the hell did they ever call the blue “Blue Sky”?
no they didnt call it blue sky, you can just see it there and the meth looks very very similar to the blue sky in BB
you sir are retarded when watching breaking bad… hank and his partner calls it blue sky all the time in the police precinct.
Lol he was talking about walking dead not breaking bad
You might want to watch them again because they call it blue sky on more than a few occasions
The police call it blue sky. Gomez calls it blue sky and Hank calls it blue sky. Hell even on the charity thing that Aaron Paul was doing they gave away a “complimentary bag of blue sky” true breaking bad fans know this kind of stuff.
Rewatch Season Two: called Blue Sky a lot.
Blue meth in Breaking Bad showing up in TWD was just an Easter Egg. The Challenger in BB was a base model (V6) and when Walt torched it (blew it up, really) he did such a good job, the guys from Graveyard Cars wouldn’t be able to resurrect it. Glen’s Challenger was an R/T model, which comes with a Hemi V8. There is no way these are the same car. Finally, Jesse is not Merle’s dealer. I’ve been clean and sober for 12 years. I have met more tweakers than I can count, and pretty much all of them are clones of Jesse Pinkman. Or Jesse Pinkman is an amalgam of all of them. Regardless, pretty much the general tweaker/meth dealer is a skitzy white dude who punctuates every sentence with the word, “bitch”.
Walt bought Jr. a new, identical Challenger in season 5. Pay attention.
Hah! Only a V6?! Tsk tsk, Walt.
@Charlie – The Challenger that Walt bought Jr. in S5E5 was an SRT-8 model. Again, that is a very different vehicle than the one that Glenn was driving. Do you pay attention?
Sorry, I meant Season 5, Episode 4. It’s very clearly an SRT-8.
sounds like someone is still on the shit lol.
EVIL TODD, good job though you are definitely correct the cars are both different. Glenn was never a GM of anything like Skylar mentioned in that clip from BB. Glenn delivered pizzas in ATL and lived with his parents, a loser.
My cousin Vinny figured it out!
Every meth dealer look like Jesse? Do you know how meth spread? Because of biker gangs. The original meth dealers looked more like Merril than Pinkman.
It’s called “product placement.” The only reason they used a Dodge Challenger and Chrysler 300 in BB is that Chrysler was a sponsor of the show. I would guess that Chrysler also sponsored TWD in season 1, and the producers got a similar car because why not.
@AWFOS – Well, duh! Chrysler’s sponsorship and product placement was obvoius in BB, but it is not relevant to this discussion. The author of this piece attempted to link the two shows by saying they are the same car, when they are not.
12 years? Congrats, it ain’t easy. I got a little over two months. It’s hard for me sometimes, but I won’t quit. Can’t! ????
People miss Breaking Bad so much that they’ll grasp at any straw they can.
Awful lot of straws available though aren’t there?
Glenn delivered pizzas before the outbreak…..
I was going to say the same thing!
or he claimed so… ;)
“pizza” – cause ofcourse he’d say he dabbled in drugs if that were the case…
Glenn wasn’t supposed to have dabbled in drugs. According to this, he was supposed to have been the general manager at a car dealership, hence, returning the car to the General Manager named Glenn. Did you even read the article? But yes, Glenn did say he delivered pizza before the outbreak.
everyone must be forgetting when daryl asked Glenn what he did pre-apocalypse when they were trying to escape the city. Glenn’s response “I delivered pizzas” so how was Glenn a general manager.
damn you people have little comprehension skills… the general managers name happened to be Glenn. doesnt mean it was Glenn, just coincidence they were named the same..
You must be more trusting than me… I know towns where they are selling drugs right out of the back of the Pizza Place…
It would be an excellent ending.. But Walt destroys the car.. [www.youtube.com] So how could Glenn be driving it later?
you know he bought him a second one right? You must’ve miss that episode…
NOPE. Glen was a pizza delivery boy, remember? Not a GM at a car dealership. :/ The blue meth and the drug dealer could be plausible. Linking Glen to it though is inaccurate.
Yeah…and then there’s this: [youtu.be]
The racing stripes on the cars are different sizes. I doubt Glen had time to add vinyl. Thanks for diggin into this though.
The racing stripes on the cars look to be different widths. I doubt Glen had time to add vinyl. Thanks for digging into this though.
They are different widths because they are different trim levels. Glenn’s Challenger is and R/T. Walt Jr.’s Challengers are an SE model in S4E7, and an SRT-8 in S5E4. The striping would be different on each trim level. I like your response, though. It makes no sense to suggest that Glenn would take time out in the zombie apocalypse to redo the stripes on the car.
Obviously, Robert Kirkman loves Breaking Bad. After driving away from Walter White on Breaking Bad, Jesse drives to Georgia and meets up w/ Merle and Darryl. He reintroduces Mr.White’s greatest invention to the world as “Blue Sky”and keeps his legacy alive as a gratitude for saving him from the Nazis. Could we dare to say the blue meth caused the virus outbreak? Lol
Glenn delivered pizzas in Atlanta, thats how he knew the streets so well in season 1. How could Jesse have forced Glenn to drive from NM to Georgia to see Merle? Nonsense.
The one flaw in this conspiracy is Glenn mentions his job before the Walkers was as a pizza delivery boy. He could’ve easily had another job before, I guess. Just doesn’t connect so well.
And I’m sure that if you trafficked in drugs you’d freely admit that to some random strangers in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. I’d stick to a pizza delivery story aswell if I were him.
Just look at Lee in TWD video game, he doesn’t go telling everyone he was convicted of murder.
Granted – odds of this being re-usage of props and a nice little wink between shows is more likely.
AGAIN, Glenn wasn’t dabbling in drugs, they’re implying he was the GM of a car dealership!! This article said NOTHING about Glenn ever knowing Jesse, selling drugs for Walt or anything remotely connecting Glenn to Blue Sky. All it implied was that Glenn was the GM to the car dealership that Walt bought the car from. Read BEFORE commenting.
Maybe gleen was GM at one point but lost his job to blue sky so he had to take a pizza delivery job in ALTA and move in with his parent’s. …. jezzzzz it happens all the time
Uhhhh…if any of you know history or watched Breaking Bad then you’d know that blue meth has been known to be cheap biker meth. Antiquated at that. This is a satire piece, don’t look too much into it!
Clearly YOU never watched Breaking Bad or you’d know that the blue meth produced by Walter White was FAR superior in quality to any biker meth.
@Scott – Superior in quality because Walt knew how to do chemistry instead of using some shoddy makeshift lab he used proper and clean equipment.
The process of making it however is still that of the biker meth. Even if his product is more pure.
In season 1, episode 2 of The Walking Dead, Glenn tells Rick that he used to deliver pizzas. Not the same Glenn, clearly.
Glen also said he used to steal cars because he was in debt at the same time that he delivered pizzas. So ipso facto he could have been involved with other forms of crime. However, the article is satire get over it.
When did Glenn say he was stealing cars??? He says he delivered pizzas and that’s it never said he was stealing cars or dealing drugs.
He said it when he hot wires the car in season one. He even looks sheepish because Rick is a cop and he committed a crime. I’ll re-watch it and let you know what episode. It could be possible that I’m thinking of the graphic novels.
Ok so I was wrong about the tv show and was thinking about the graphic novel: in the TV show Rick hot wires the challenger for Glen and Glen is simply a pizza delivery boy or at least he doesn’t tell Rick the seedier side of his life pre-apocalypse. However, in the graphic novels Glen is exactly as I said deeply in debt, delivers pizzas, but also helps his “friends” steal cars read his pre-apocalypse story in the link. He also hot wires the car himself in the graphic novels which makes Rick ask him how he knows how to do that. He then tells him he used to be a criminal which he was afraid to tell him originally because Rick is a cop. [walkingdead.wikia.com]
Yeah that’s what I was thinking cuz lots of stuff are different in the series from the comicbook.
wasn’t there supposed to be a sequel to breaking bad?
It’s going to be a prequel about Sal
The actors who played Mike and Gus have signed on to be in it and the character Jesse may also be in it. Last I read they were in negotiations. Show is supposed to start this year I believe. I can’t wait! I love Saul!
weren’t they supposed to be making a sequel to breaking bad…. something about Saul?
Better Call Saul.
Not a sequel, Better Call Saul will be a prequel. That is, it will take place before BB.
Actually, not a prequel either. Just a spinoff. I think they said most of it would take place before Walt but not everything.
Mike and Gus are going to be I it and possibly Jesse. It is a prequel.
But even if this were true. Heisenberg would be dead. In season four, The Governor is talking to Merle I think and is lecturing about, “What about this guy? We’ve already lost 6 men. . . Carlos, Joe, Heisenberg, etc, etc,etc. No idea if anyone else picked up on it
Glenn used to deliver pizzas for a living.. he wasn’t the GM for an auto dealership.
I dunno… Even if it was Pinkman post Breaking Bad I REALLY doubt he would have been back into the cooking/dealing game again… if anything I would think he would go back to his junkie vices again more than anything…
I figured with the way BB ended Jesse would have left the state and got as far away as possible. I’m sure at that point everyone in the area on both sides of the law would be looking for him. His connection to TWD is he took as much of the meth he could take to sell on the way for cash to live on until he figures out what to do. At some point along the way he ends up in Georgia and deals to Merle.
Jesse started adding chili powder again and it had a terrible chemical reaction.
there was a chemical reaction when Jesse started adding chili p. to the mix.
This is littraly imposible since Glenn was a delivery pizza guy… not a car dealer….
maybe glenn’s father was the car dealer in new mexico, glenn sr.?
This idea is creative but stupid. Glenn is a pizza delivery boy in The Walking Dead. In Breaking Bad he’s a GM of a car dealership or some shit? no fucking way.
If you read TWD comics, Glenn says that he use to steal cars. Just saying
This is not posible since Glenn was a delivery pizza guy before the oputbreak… Not a car dealer……
So there’s no way that’s true; in the walking dead, Glenn was a pizza delivery boy(learn that in season 1 I think) and in breaking bad he’s the manager of a car dealership or something? naaah no way. Creative idea but not true. That pretty much disproves it right there
This is just stupid and stretching things. Trying to make connections where there are just random similarities.
Look st the stripes on the two cars… totally different.
Glenn was not the General Manager of a car dealership. He said he was a pizza delivery guy, didn’t he?
Glenn stole the car to use as a distraction to get out of Atlanta…it wasnt his. So as if there wasnt enough evidence to support that this is completely false, theres that.
Look at the first sentence of the last paragraph, that’s enough to prove that this guy was high off method when he wrote this lol
The cars are different! The black stripes down the hood of the car stop at the end of the hood in Walking Dead and the stripes on the Breaking Bad Charger go further! Not smeared or scraped off, just simply not the same car.
Mythbuster! Boom!
Glenn said that he was a Pizza Delivery Boy before the apocalypse.
It’s called Night of the Living Rednecks. Co-wrote that screenplay years ago about meth zombies in Alabama. Even placed in the top ten out of 600 in a screenplay contest.
BUT Walter destroys that Challenger.. so how would it be the same car Glenn stole.
I’m always open to these kind of theories because let’s be honest, it would be awesome if they did this. With that being said, the manager that Walt returned the Challenger, Glenn, don’t work because TWD Glenn says he was a pizza delivery driver.
I said the exact same thing & I couldn’t see Glen having that kind of job are anything to do with that lifestyle he was a video game geek he played video games delivered pizza but then again he wouldn’t come right out and say he was a drug dealer or had anything to do with that kind of thinglol
Heisenberb destroyed the Mustang. End of story.
But glenn was a pizza delivery guy..
An alleged editor writes: “towards the coast of Georgia is people as far away as New Mexico were flee in the scene”. What kind of gibberish is this? I’d expect much more from a middle schooler.
The second one is not possible, because Glenn says he’s a pizza delivery guy, unless he switched jobs?
While I do think they are just Easter eggs for fans, don’t forget one of the guys to die in Woodbury is said to be named Heisenberg. Don’t recall what episode, and it’s real quick. “They killed blank and Heisenberg” type of thing.
I dont think blue sky had anything to do with the zombie apocalypse, but I wouldnt put it past the folks at Grey Matter to come up with something that could have caused it. Has anyone noticed Lydia or Todd eating somebodys face on walking dead?
Shit…now, I’m going to have to buy all of the episodes of BB, AND TWD…..just to see where this all leads.
Heissemberg set fire to the red car. He never returned it. isn´t tha same car.