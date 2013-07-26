AMC orders ‘Halt & Catch Fire’ and ‘Turn’ to series

AMC is lining up its drama slate for 2014, picking up a pair of new dramas on Friday (July 26) afternoon.

For the first time, the network has ordered a pair of scripted dramas concurrently, with both “Halt & Catch Fire” and “Turn” beginning production in late 2013 and premiering at a yet-to-be-determined date in 2014, as AMC faces life without “Breaking Bad” after this fall and, probably, without “Mad Men” after next summer.

“The simultaneous greenlights today are the first in network history and underscore AMC”s growth and commitment to original scripted programming,” blurbs Joel Stillerman, AMC”s EVP of original programming, production and digital content. “Each of these projects takes the audience into a unique world through compelling characters told with an original voice. We are so fortunate to be working with such exceptional talent on these series and can”t wait to bring them to viewers.”

“Halt & Catch Fire” was created by Chris Cantwell and Chris Rodgers and the pilot was directed by Juan Campanella (“The Secret in Their Eyes”). Set in the early ’80s, the series looks at the personal computing boom through the eyes of three main characters — a visionary, an engineer and a prodigy. “Pushing Daisies” star Lee Pace leads the deep ensemble which also includes Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Rio Davis, Kerry Bishe, Toby Huss and David Wilson Barnes.

Another historical drama, “Turn” is set in the summer of 1778 and based on Alexander Rose’s book “Washington’s Spies.” “Nikita” veteran Craig Silverstein will serve as showrunner on the drama, which focuses on The Culper Ring, spies credited with turning the tide in America’s fight for independence. Jamie Bell, Kevin McNally, Angus MacFadyen and Heather Lind are part of the show’s ensemble.