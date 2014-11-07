AMC renews “Hell on Wheels” for a 5th and final season

The final 14 episodes will air in two parts: seven in summer 2015 and seven in 2016.

“Too Many Cooks” creator speaks: Most of the actors used their real names for '80s sitcom spoof

Chris “Casper” Kelly says names like Gwydion Lashlee-Walton weren't made up in the Adult Swim viral video. But, he adds, the actors didn”t know what they signed up for. So what does it all mean? Says Kelly: “Here”s what it is: I”m a fan of David Lynch and Charlie Kaufman and Tim and Eric, and I wanted to try to do something weird like that.”

A “Damn!” supernatural show is in the works

“Now And Again” creator Glenn Gordon Caron is developing another drama about a man who gest a 2nd chance at life after his death. But this time, the dead man will be a conman who returns as an angel.

WGN America orders its first 2 reality shows

“Outlaw Country” follows a pair of sheriff brotehrs, while “Wresting With Death” focuses on morticians who wrestle.

“Scorpion” will let Katharine McPhee sing

The former “Idol” runner-up”s character will reveal her singing abilities next week when Kid Cudi and Method Man guest-star.

Ted Danson to lend his voice to “American Dad”

He”ll guest as Stan”s shrink.