AMC renews ‘Hell on Wheels’ for an expanded Season 4

Normally, when a show has its renewal delayed and then rescinded and then the show is shipped off to Saturday nights, that’s a sign that the show is playing out the string on the way to cancellation.
It’s very rare that not only does the show overcome those obstacles, but it thrives and goes from the bubble to a no-brainer renewal with a show of extra confidence.
Welcome to the strangeness of AMC’s “Hell on Wheels.”
AMC announced on Thursday (November 14) that not only has “Hell on Wheels” been renewed, but the Western has received an extended fourth season.
After getting 10-episode orders for each of its first three seasons, “Hell on Wheels” will get 13 episodes for its fourth season, which will premiere on AMC next summer.
“John Wirth and his team on both sides of the camera delivered a remarkable third season and ‘Hell On Wheels’ fans responded. We are so proud of this show and congratulate everyone who has contributed to its success,” blurbs Charlie Collier, AMC president. “AMC has served passionate Western fans for three decades, so it is particularly gratifying to see these viewers capping off their Saturdays with an original Western on what has historically been a tough night of the week for television. Our commitment to the genre is unwavering and we look forward to continuing to super-serve this audience with an expanded fourth season of ‘Hell on Wheels.'”
As hinted in the lede to this post, the recent “Hell on Wheels” journey has been an unusual one.
AMC renewed “Hell on Wheels” last October, but held off on that renewal when John Shiban decided to leave as showrunner after only one season. The show was in limbo until December, when Wirth, a veteran of “V” and “The Cape,” was recruited. The drama was then dropped on Saturday night, a place scripted shows generally go to die. Instead, “Hell on Wheels” averaged 3.3 million viewers in Live+3 Day ratings, better than the Live+7 ratings for the drama’s second season.
“Hell on Wheels” wasn’t the only AMC drama to have an unlikely resurrection last year, with “The Killing” suffering a full-on cancellation, earning an unlikely third season and snagging its best reviews since its premiere, only to be cancelled again.
It’s hard to think of many stranger journeys in recent years.
The CW’s “Supernatural” seemed to be nearing the end of its run with a dead-end Friday time period only to perform well enough to earn a return to midweek, where it remains one of the network’s biggest hits.
“Last Comic Standing” has been cancelled more times than I can count, but it keeps getting brought back to NBC with different producers and different hosts.
If Ben Affleck were a TV show, he’d have a similar up-and-down journey, albeit with greater highs and deeper lows. Ben Affleck is not, however, a TV show.
Is anybody *here* still watching “Hell on Wheels”? I hear things got crazy this season. Are you happy to have it returning?
I got behind after the first few weeks due to NASCAR. But I somewhat enjoyed what I saw. Certainly better than nothing on Saturdays.
Love the show. Bought it on vudo so as not to miss a thing. Gritty and fact based, its the best show on the air.
Love love this show!
Really loved the show hope it makes it many more seasons
Best western serie i ever watched.
Sexiest man I’ve ever seen with a beard, BRING CALLAN BACK!
I absolutely love this show! They need more interactions with the Native Americans like they had in the beginning. In addition since Elam is not currently in the plot they need Psalms to get more air time or another strong Black character to come on. Kill the Swede in an extemely violent manner!
One of the best shows on Tv, congrats
Awesome show. I’ve been watching since the 1st season, can’t wait until it comes back on. The cast and story lines are outstanding!
GREAT show!!!!!!!!!!
Dan, any insight on the renewal/cancelation of “Low Winter Sun?” And “The Newsroom?”
I think those are the 2 summer shows whose fate are still hanging.
HBO already announced that it renewed The Newsroom, but said it was unclear when season three would be made since Aaron Sorkin has a busy schedule. Deadline’s story about the renewal of HOW said AMC had not yet reached a decision about Low Winter Sun.
Balaji – I can’t really see any circumstance under which “Low Winter Sun” returns and I similarly can’t see much chance that “The Newsroom” won’t be back, though there’s some mystery regarding HBO’s delays on that one.
Neither fate is official, though…
-Daniel
MoreTears – HBO did *not* announce that it renewed “The Newsroom.” Jeff Daniels announced it on Twitter and HBO denied and denied. Nothing is official.
-Daniel
Dan — Okay, thanks for setting the record straight. But as you acknowledge with your comment to Balajlk, the show’s fate is not exactly “still hanging.” It is coming back, official HBO announcement or not.
MoreTears – I think it *is* hanging, simply because there’s really no excuse for it still be be hanging. Daniels tweeted it was renewed in September and… it’s not. I have zero knowledge, but I wonder if Sorkin wants to come back at a reduced capacity? Or skipping a year? And HBO doesn’t want “Newsroom” without him? Or “Newsroom” in two years? So they’re negotiating around that? Dunno. But it’s odd for a negotiation to take this long if both sides want to come back… I assume it will be, but who knows?
-Daniel
I’m not fussed about the return of “Low Winter Sun.” It was not engaging although I went through the whole first season.
I’d like for “The Newsroom” to return. But, the second season finale felt more like a series finale. I guess it is more like the situation “Curb your Enthusiasm” is in.
HOW has always been a whipping boy for people irrationally angry that it isn’t Deadwood, or dislike the direction AMC has taken since Breaking Bad premiered, but Hell On Wheels has always been a compelling series, comfortably slotting in just below the top tier of American cable dramas. Long may it run.
HOW isn’t Deadwood, but I love both. Anytime there is good historical drama done well, I’m happy.
I’ve liked it since it started. The story got me to pick up Stephen Ambrose’s book on the building of the trans-continental railroad. I’m surprised at how much of the history they’ve been jamming into the show. The project was a thousand times more immense than they’ve been able to show due to budget constraints. The tunneling is one of the most fascinating parts of the project, hopefully Season 4 will get in to that.
I did exactly the same and was also surprised at the amount of history they have covered. I found the true story of Eva’s character fascinating. It’s a great show, it seems to capture the grit and hardness of those times very well.
This show is the best thing on television.
I was late to get in on it but now I’m totally addicted.
I must have more, and I’m glad to see now I will get it.
As uneven as the first two seasons were, there was a unique approach to the western that I found compelling. I appreciated the realistic difficulties of the relationship between Anson Mount and Common’s characters, as well as the show’s willingness to show Bohannon as a deeply flawed protagonist. While a lot of the best elements still exists, the show is fitting a more traditional mold that perhaps was a necessary move to ensure a successful third season. I’m hopeful that season four will be a return to more satisfying stories.
Absolutely Fantastic! Hell on Wheels is one of the better shows on television and its story-line and photography are great. The actors are superb.
I agree with you!!!!!!!
Yes! This was my first time watching the show this season, and I was blown away by Common’s and Anson Mount’s performance. I’m glad season four is happening.
My favorite show. Wondering why it hasn’t been on the last couple weeks.
yay!!!! can’t wait~
show is awesome just this second finished watching the last episode of season 3 and wanted to find out more on when season 4 starts , glad to hear it got renewed
So glad to hear it will be renewed!
Love it!
I am so excited this series is coming back. I cannot get enough of it. Lv it …
The best of the past few years on tv.
Television is not one of my favorite pastimes, reading
is but when I first saw Hell on Wheels I was hooked, I am very pleased it will show another season. I have not missed a one and do not intend to.
Your self serving comments about not watching television, as well as your equally non-impressive fabrication about reading aside, I can still use my special powers to tell you are one boring biatch. And I say that with all the love it implies.
I have been hooked since day 1. Im glad to see season 4 is coming.
I want it to come back, but I hope it returns to its season 1 form. I would say season 3 was mediocre.
Absolutly awsome series — totally addicted – hurry up season 4
Yes, I love it! It will totally addict you after watching just a few episodes.
Yes I love it!
Love this show, didn’t care to see the beautiful lily bell killed off but they made it work. Great show, very happy to know more is on the way.
The episode when she died ruined my whole day…
Hell On Wheels has quickly become one of my favorite shows on television. I’ve heard other people rave about it as well, so a cancellation would have been surprising. Having to wait till the summer for the next episode is a long wait, but much better than the alternative.
Mature. Amazing. Wonderful depth of plot. Perfectly demonstrates the mindset of tough Pioneers in that day and age. Can’t wait to unwrap the latest show each week. Thank someone for having the good sense to renew a future classic, and I got to watch the original airing.
Thank god someone at amc got their head out of their ass. This is the best western since deadwood. I still can’t believe they cancelled that show in its prime. Hopefully they won’t get to soapy with season 4 but yeehawww that there is a season 4. Good on ya AMC.
I love Hell On Wheels best show on tv watched it since day one
Glad it back
I like hell on wheels better than a bunch of dead people.
Best show on television period.
Hell on wells one of the best show on TV
When does season 4 of Hell on Wheels start?
We love Hell On Wheels!! we were so disappointed when it stopped airing. It’s great to know it is coming back. It is a great show
I have never been one for television, but Hell On Wheels has has me hypnotized from the start. Can’t wait for season four. Also, please please PLEASE, don’t ever kill the Swede.
We love this show. My husband loves the old west shows and still watches Bonanza. so glad to have something like this now. Don’t cancel. Good history involved too
I’ve been watching Hell on Wheels since the beginning. I’ve bought seasons one and two in DVD and will buy season three as soon as it is available on DVD. I anxiously await season four. This show is by far one of the best western shows I’ve watched. My husband and I faithfully watch every episode! Keep it going AMC!!
Love the show. One of my favs. Hope it continues a few more seasons
My husband and I love this show!
I watch Hell On Wheels, just love it . What I hate is having to wait so long for the next episode to start.
Looking forward to the return of Hell on Wheels this summer. One of a kind show out there now and don’t want to miss it.
I love Hell on Wheels! Glad it will return for 4th season. Hope the writing is closer to history as were the stories in the 1st season.
I just watched all 30 episodes in 2 days. Had I searched and found there would be no Season Four, I’d have been devastated!
We LOVE Hell on Wheels and Anson Mount and Common – we have learned a lot about the building of the railroad too. So happy that the show is returning – can’t wait. Sincerely, Dave and Sharon Sims
My favorite!! I will see every one!
This has been the ONLY show I watch…..I still love the westerns….which generally…..have NOT done well.
Love hell on wheels!!! Can’t wait for more episodes.
LOVE THIS SHOW HURRY AND BRING IT BACK
Please get better writers who maybe will do some research.season 3 was a mishmash & a let down but I am staying faithful!just please do better.don’t know if I was watching dances with wolves Jesus or friendly persuasion or what.didn’t make much sense or follow continuity very well
Love the show!!!! Please keep on running the show, It’s part of our history
Love this show. I’ve been a faithful follower since the beginning. But the break is way toooooo long. What’s the point.
Awesome show….
Cooks Creek Kid
I would love to see Sam Elliot in Hell on Wheels, as Anson Mounts Dad, coming to check up on his son’s progress with the rail road.