AMC sets ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ panels for Comic-Con

#AMC #Breaking Bad #The Walking Dead
06.21.12 6 years ago
What? No Comic-Con panel for “Hell on Wheels”?
AMC announced its Comic-Con plans on Thursday (June 21) morning, including the first-ever panel for “Breaking Bad.”
Stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul — plus co-stars Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte and Jonathan Banks — and creator Vince Gilligan will hit Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center on Friday, July 13 at 6:45 p.m. for an hour-long panel, presumably covering the show’s fifth and final season, which will premiere just two days later. 
Earlier that same day, “The Walking Dead” will make the leap from Ballroom 20 to Hall H for its latest Comic-Con panel, moderated once again by “Talking Dead” host Chris Hardwick. Scheduled for 1:25, the “Walking Dead” panel will feature stars Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Laurie Holden, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Denai Guerrero and David Morrissey (The Governor!!!), plus producers Glen Mazzara, Gale Anne Hurd, Robert Kirman and Greg Nicotero.
Good luck making it into both panels, if you’re so inclined.
AMC is also counting Kevin Smith’s July 14 Hall H panel at 10 p.m. as something of a “Comic Book Men” panel, though mostly it’s just Smith’s annual chat with the Comic-Con faithful.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Breaking Bad#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCBREAKING BADcomicconComicCon 2012The Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP