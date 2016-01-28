‘American Gods’ cast its Shadow on actor from ‘The 100’

“American Gods” has found their Shadow! Today Starz announced the lead role in their upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman”s novel has been filled. If you”re a fan of “The 100,” you”ll recognize his face.

Ricky Whittle is our Shadow Moon!

“American Gods” begins filming in April and apparently Whittle impressed everyone with his audition of the newly freed ex-con struggling with rage and grief in the wake of his wife”s betrayal and untimely death. Looking for a job, Shadow becomes bodyguard to the enigmatic Mr. Wednesday and supernatural shenanigans ensue. Shadow is a difficult role to get right, but Whittle stood out. Neil Gaiman had this to say:

“I'm thrilled that Ricky has been cast as Shadow. His auditions were remarkable. The process of taking a world out of the pages of a book, and putting it onto the screen has begun. American Gods is, at its heart, a book about immigrants, and it seems perfectly appropriate that Shadow will, like so much else, be Coming to America. I'm delighted Ricky will get to embody Shadow. Now the fun starts.”

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green added they had searched every continent in their quest to find the right actor to play Shadow and our confident in their choice of Whittle. What this means for Whittle”s character of Lincoln on “The 100” remains to be seen.