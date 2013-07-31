AMPAS approves new branch for casting directors

The Academy’s Board of Governors has announced the creation of a new branch for casting directors, who began to be invited to Academy membership more than 30 years ago, many of them admitted as Members-at-Large. The decision was approved at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, July 30, which saw Cheryl Boone Isaacs nominated president of the Academy.
Said Isaacs in the press release, “Casting directors play an essential role in the filmmaking process. Their inclusion on our board will only broaden our perspective and help ensure that the Academy continues to accurately reflect the state of filmmaking today.”
The Casting Directors Branch brings the Academy to 17 branches, with three members representing each branch on the Board of Governors. The Academy will hold special elections this fall to select the three governors of the newest branch.
As one person asked me on Twitter, how long before we get a Best Ensemble/Casting award that goes hand-in-hand with the Best Picture honor?
I think it’s great to give casting directors their own branch in the academy, but I’ve never been a fan of a “best ensemble” award.
Here’s hoping that doesn’t come about.
But the casting director is the one that will win the Oscar, not the Ensemble. Them I am fine with the Oscar.
I used to think such a category was a good idea, but now I wonder. How does one evaluate casting? I’d imagine this category would favor adaptations or biopics, gravitating towards films with actors that match the material or famous figure. In a movie like Valkyrie, the actors all look just like their real-life counterparts, which is a sign of great casting. But who’s to say that this is better casting than the casting on an original property? And how do you weigh the casting of one picture against another? Considering these questions reveals just how subjective all the categories are. Still good to see the casting directors have their own branch now though.
Yeah, I don’t think most Academy members are sufficiently knowledgeable to evaluate casting in a film. (Hell, they struggle enough with sound editing.) As Kris suggests, I have a feeling any such award would default to the Best Picture winner in most years, which would be entirely pointless.
There are 4 acting awards, 4! We don’t want the Academy awards getting any more acting centric than they already are.
Film-making is a very varied medium with many arts involved, one shouldn’t dominate above all others in terms of coverage and importance. Hell if one has to dominate, let it be directing.