AMPAS approves new branch for casting directors

07.31.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

The Academy’s Board of Governors has announced the creation of a new branch for casting directors, who began to be invited to Academy membership more than 30 years ago, many of them admitted as Members-at-Large. The decision was approved at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, July 30, which saw Cheryl Boone Isaacs nominated president of the Academy.

Said Isaacs in the press release, “Casting directors play an essential role in the filmmaking process. Their inclusion on our board will only broaden our perspective and help ensure that the Academy continues to accurately reflect the state of filmmaking today.”

The Casting Directors Branch brings the Academy to 17 branches, with three members representing each branch on the Board of Governors. The Academy will hold special elections this fall to select the three governors of the newest branch.

As one person asked me on Twitter, how long before we get a Best Ensemble/Casting award that goes hand-in-hand with the Best Picture honor?

