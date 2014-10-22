Amy Sedaris is a Tinder Addict in ‘Seriously Distracted’

The Above Average network has eight short YouTube episodes of its new series Seriously Distracted featuring a bunch of gleefully incompetent employees at a PR firm. The series stars Amy Sedaris (one of HitFix's 50 Funniest Women of the Past 50 Years), Kimiko Glenn (from “Orange is the New Black”), and Greta Lee (“Girls,” “New Girl”) in separate episodes.

In this episode, Amy Sedaris does what she does best: the sincerest form of battiness imaginable. Watch what happens when she becomes addicted to Tinder and the poetic man she met on it.

New episodes of “Seriously Distracted” debut every Tuesday at 11 a.m. EST.