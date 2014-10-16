Associated Press

An Ebola TV series is in the works

Producers Lynda Obst and Ridley Scott are developing a limited series for Fox TV studios based on the 1994 best-seller “The Hot Zone,” which covers the entire history of the disease. The series will also cover the current Ebola outbreak.

Maria Menounos: My car was attacked while leaving JFK airport

Someone smashed the E! host”s car window with a tire iron while she was merging onto the expressway, which at first she assumed was gunfire.

NBC is remaking “The IT Crowd” for 2nd time

Bill Lawrence is working on remaking the hit UK comedy for NBC, which remade “The It Crowd” in 2006 with Joel McHale. “The IT Crowd” is about a group of nerds stuck in the basement of a major corporation.