An Open Letter to Miley Cyrus after the Video Music Awards and her ‘publicity art’

Dear Miley,
I”m not really sure why you feel the need to keep stabbing any existing memory of “Hannah Montana” in the heart. We got it a few years ago when you performed “Party in the USA” and used the pole on an ice cream cart as a stripper pole. We got it again-over and over-with the various photo spreads with you showing off body parts, grabbing your crotch- and the videos that are your own version of “Girls Gone Wild.” Move over, Joe Francis. And we got it again last night in your Video Music Award
stripper act performance.
You pretty much buried Hannah Montana for good after the last movie in 2010 (I know, it”s hard to believe it hasn”t been way longer than that), and you can stop dedicating every minute to stomping on her grave now. We got it. You are never, ever getting back together with that boring little school girl. Not when there”s molly to ingest and beer to drink and miles of twerking to go before you sleep.
Your “We Can’t Stop” performance at the VMAs last night, as you grinded up against dancers dressed as plushie teddy bears, looked like something out of a misguided “Baby”s First Twerk” home video. Really, no one wants to see that and it”s a good thing that Robin Thicke had on sunglasses for your performance together on “Blurred Lines” so we couldn”t see his reaction as you stroked his crotch with a foam finger. Somehow, you made the women in the “Blurred Lines” video look classy. Nice job!
A friend of mine has coined a new term for performances like yours. He calls it “publicity art.” It’s certainly not music and it’s not really performance art -there’s not that much thought put into it. It’s a calculated attempt at grabbing headlines and it works. But only for so long. And the really irritating thing about it is you have to keep upping the ante. No performer can keep that up forever.
Instead of trying to shock us with how shocking you are and expecting us all to clutch our pearls, why not really stun us with something: show us that you can sing. Some of us know you can from songs like “The Climb” and “Wrecking Ball,” the song you released yesterday, but a lot of folks need a reminder. You don”t have to stop dancing or even twerking and stomping around like some awkward dinosaur, but it would be nice if you quit sticking out your tongue more than Gene Simmons. It”s almost like you have a facial tic.
No one expects you to dress up like you”re headed to a church social though you certainly got some great reactions, including Rihanna”s stony-faced, slightly bemused one. Not like she”s one to talk.
We already know you Can”t Be Tamed. That”s so 2010. Why not show us that you can”t be stopped because you”re simply too talented.
Thanks,
Melinda
Checkout AMAZING VMA photos from inside Barclay’s [alpha.crowdalbum.com]
I absolutely agree! I’ve almost always defended her, because, well, she’s 20, and who didn’t make bad decisions at that age. Sit in a chair on stage, or in a studio, with a guitar, and sing. I’ve always loved the Unplugged stuff. That’s when the talent comes out. I know they’re two different people, but it’s interesting the paths Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are choosing. Could you see Selena Gomez doing what Miley did last night? I don’t think so…
…because Selena Gomez can’t dance. Although I have to give props to Lady Gaga.
As much as I have issues with her, Rihanna seems to understand exactly how to balance the raunchy with the ballads. Maybe Miley will realize that eventually… Not to say she hasn’t recorded ballads, she has, but she needs to find her equivalent of “The Climb” that works now…
Because Selena is classy and grounded and actually cares what her mother would think of her performance hoping she would be proud of her instead of wishing she had no relation to her child like Miley’s parents probably do. And to the person who said Selena can’t dance… Miley CLEARLY can’t dance. Unless u consider tweaking dancing. I mean really. And Selena is actually a very good dancer. I would tell u where to go on YouTube to find the videos of her at the dance studio but all you’re gonna do is watch it, be annoyed that u were wrong, and then trash her. Goodbye.
@Melinda: “We”, meaning you, may know that, but Miley got a lot of flak during her Wonderworld tour because some parents couldn’t figure out the concert was for teenagers and up. So, “we”, meaning the general public, doesn’t, in fact, know that. But they know it now. Good job, Miley. And I’ll be looking forward to your concert next year without the eleven year olds. Not that the eleven year olds wouldn’t be fine with your performance; but the parents who bought the tickets might get bent out of shape again.
Hah, but this performance did not get rid of her eleven year old fans and leave her with only adult fans. She completely turned off all ‘adults/20 somethings’ by her embarrassing and ridiculous try hard behavior. Its the children who think she’s ‘So KeWl’ now who will be at her shows and that’s it. You must be one of them.
If you rewatch the show, you will see plenty of twentysomethings applauding her performance. Miley is the only artist, right now, to have two song and one video in the top five on iTunes. Her album, which is in pre-sales, is selling better than better than Lady Gaga’s or Katy Perry’s, which are also in pre-sale. Her new song, Wrecking Ball, is an international iTunes hit, selling number one in many countries, and in the top five almost everywhere. Yeah, I’m really worried about her career. Not.
teenagers and up?? 21 and up more like!! She could look so hot if she wanted, but she chooses instead to just be crude with a foam finger and stick her ass on a guys crotch, no actual dancing at all. wtf behavior like that is what gets a lot of girls in trouble…
MFAN, of course people were applauding her at an awards show. That’s what they’re supposed to do to be a good audience member. Don’t ask me to explain those “sales”, humans have a history of bad taste.
Failure of parenting! Fits right in with the Society of today.
Hahaha, Could not have said it better myself. People like her give my generation a bad name.
“Somehow, you made the women in the “Blurred Lines” video look classy. Nice job!”
Give us a break. That was a fine sexy clip and there’s nothing to be worked up over in it.
sexy?
lmfao
your taste is terrible.
You sound bitter and jealous Melinda and please don’t speak for we the public again
you’re an idiot.
complete idiot.
She speaks fine for me. Speak for yourself. I am outraged. Plenty of kids were watching this show and that behavior was NOT FIT for my kids or me, and I’m a young and very hip parent. It was fit for a strip club, but not even a music video – and that’s saying a lot. When you cross the line into sexual positions and gestures, dang. I mean how can you think that is appropriate? Maybe you should spend more time in the bedroom figuring out what sex looks like.
You sound bitter and jealous. Rihanna, lady gaga in fact almost all of them do this. She is clearly trying to break away from her disney persona she is still constantly associated with. So with an open letter to Melinda SHUT UP!
As I mention in another comment, both Rihanna and Lady Gaga know how to mix it up (and Miley certainly can when she wants to, as the new single from “Bangerz shows). It’s entertainment and if you find her entertaining, she’s hit her audience exactly where she wants to. However, at this point, she has been trying to “break away from her Disney persona” for more than three years, almost as long as Hannah Montana was on the air. Trust me, we’re all ready to move past it. The question is why can’t she?
I would rather read someone’s letter, worded and spoken much more maturely than your post and others that bash only and say nothing productive. Clearly Miley Cyrus is going for maximum shock value 110% of the time (duh) but that doesn’t make people who don’t play into her schtick bitter, old or does that make them “haters”. Why don’t you just say how much you apparently loved it and have the exact same outfit in your closet instead of taking up repeated post space being a hater yourself. You and others are bashing people’s opinions too. If you can so uneloquently speak your mind so can others. Oh wait, did I use too many big words and not enough text lingo? Oops.
Miley Cyrus is delusional if she thinks she can ever EVER “break away” from her Disney persona. She can drink, smoke and strip all she likes; Hannah Montana will still be the first and last item on her obituary.
Who?
Some dumb twat on TV the other day.
Finally somebody spoke out and said the truth. Thank you so much for giving her a much needed reality check!!
Hey, anyone remember someone called Elvis the Pelvis? Older peopls are going to have to move over into a new world where marijuana is legal, gay men and women can come out of the closet by having their sexuality being accepted, and women’s sexuality being accepted. This is the future. Embrace it now.
As for Miley. No matter how she twerks on stage. She accepts all people as they are and treats them with respect. No offense to Taylor Swift, but Miley has probably had sex with exactly one guy, wheras Taylor is getting into the double digits. Who is the better role model? Let’s see reality, and not just the windowdressing. I notice the younger people in the audieces had no problem with Miley’s performace, but the older people did. What better formula for success is there than the disapproval of our elders? It breeds rebellion.
I seem to be ranting here, but I will love Miley forever! She really is the best!
TOTALLY give her props on her support of the wholehearted and sincere support of LGBTQ community. As far as sexuality, this is an intentionally grotesque exaggeration of it. I’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thought this was supposed to be a true expression of sexuality, even Miley.
But Taylor is a virgin though. And what would any of what Miley did have anything to do with whether or not she had sex? You can be in your twenties & a virgin. I am.
Melinda, why do you give her props for supporting LGBTQ? That costs her nothing in 2013. Practically everybody on stage Sunday night does the same.
You might as well applaud her for her opposition to chemical weapons and land mines.
You’re not ranting. You’re just cheerleading blindly. They’re the moral equivalent, and you’re entitled to your opinion.
Mine is, there’s nothing new in simply trying to out-trash the last trash.
I remember someone called Elvis, yes indeedy.
He had a TALENT. And when he squandered it, he ended up fat and dead on a toilet.
You can’t really put Miley in the Elvis category for talent, now can you? Since Elvis long ago was a pioneer in a time when it could actually GET YOU KILLED. Oh, and he served in the military.
I could easily see Miley ending up fat and dead on a toilet when she runs out of fans who applaud every convulsion as if it’s some golden nugget of genius, instead of just bad off-key drunken attention-sponge karaoke semi-finalist fare.
Supporting the LGBT community in the media industry isn’t daring. It’s conformity and crowd-pleasing.
Unconditional worship and love of a celebrity you will never meet also isn’t new. YOU PERSONALLY know better and more talented people in your life. I hope you discover that before Miley inevitably disappoints you.
Elvis died at an early age. I wouldn’t want to be compared to a talented man who abused his body and paid the ultimate price.
“Why not really stun us with something: show us that you can sing.”
To be fair, she also chose yesterday to debut her ‘Wrecking Ball’ single — which pretty much proves exactly that, whatever one makes of the song.
I think she’s playing a pretty good game.
Exactly.. I mentioned The Climb and the new single as proof she can sing and mix it up in comments, but I probably should have mentioned them in the open letter…
I haven’t heard it and on stage she was too busy dancing her little heart out that her voice is lost. Ironically, here she did not DISPLAY her greatest asset.
I can’t even say;’poor girl’, she’s being deliberately disgusting and in being so is showing the world the NO TALENT that she is. She’s a mess, and needs help!
She’s disgraceful, and untalented. Poor girl really does need medical help. This is all for a ‘shock’ effect, which is pathetic.
There’s no longer ANY talent there..NONE.
When you are a no-talent hack, all you are left with is “publicity art.”
I don’t get the point of this open letter.
First and foremost, you keep saying ‘we’ when even other members of the HitFix team don’t seem to share your opinion.
Then you said she has to show ‘us’ that she can sing and in the next phrase you say that we know she can. If we already know why does she have to show us? Especially if her new single does exactly that.
Her actual ability to sing has been so far overshadowed by her other antics that I need to be reminded of it…and I don’t think I’m the only one. At some point, she has to decide if she wants to go for some credibility by relying on her talent or to continue to try to shock us so we talk about her, but never talk about her talent…
Ricardo, it looks like you’re new to the concept of an open letter article. :) There, there, Mama will burp you.
“Simply too talented”.
LMAO. It’s nice to see comedy is alive and well.
I am going to chalk this up to age! didnt impress, little trashy, didnt like. Daddy cyrus needs to have a talk with his little girl
Dear Melinda,
Go get laid.You need to get your panties out of a bunch. One can only hope a Miley sex tape is next. Maybe `Miley Does Montana. I like the sounds of that.
You are decidedly the demographic she was aiming for.
Grotesquery voyeurs whom she wouldn’t speak to.
There is an inverse relationship between vocal talent and how outrageous an artist needs to be to promote it. Adele can just tweet ‘I have an album coming out’. But if you don’t have the chops, you got to do something to get the word out.
I love that Adele can also positively tweet about another artist, as she did recently with The Civil Wars new album, and the artists’ sales go up… though Miley may have that same power…just haven’t seen it as clearly
I used to think Mile Cyrus was just a little cutey-patooty, now she’s just grotesque.
I’ve never really appreciated Miley Cyrus but always respected her as an artist… until now!!
She went completely over the top. This is too much!! She’s loosing fans and she doesn’t even care about it. I’ve spoke to several people who WERE her fans and they simply stopped… this new thing isn’t working.
If she really wanted to get away from her Hannah Montana character, she should act like a woman and not like a whore!
It was awful!! If she wants to dance sexy she needs lessons she looked like one of those drunken tramps you get in clubs that isn’t really dancing just rubbing up guys till one of them takes her to a seedy corner or toilet… awful behavior from any self respecting person. I get she doesnt want to be looked up to but how many of those fans are gunna act like that in a club, could get them into real trouble.
anyone defending her is an idiot. No matter why she’s doing what she did, her actual singing was horrible. Out of breath, zero sense of pitch or tone. She didn’t give me a reason to believe she is even an artist last night.
I agree that the performance was horrible. I will not, however, stop defending her, because she has the right to act/sing/dance however she wants to.
She did not sing well or dance well for that matter. I am 41 and I have seen my fair share of raunch and shock performers over the years. From 2 Live Crew to Madonna various simulation of sex acts on stage- they all want one thing: their spotlight. With 300,000 tweets minute last night I’d say she got it. I just wished she’d go back to actually singing.
GOD, that was a horrible performance, if you could even call it that. I was feeling embarrassed as I watched the video, she looked so stupid, she doesn’t have a clue what she is doing so shes copying the styles and mannerisms of multiple artists. The tongue thing she does, that right there just needs to fucking stop, or at least be limited and not let it all run all out of her mouth like shes a new born baby. Horrible, I use to be a fan but if she keeps this up I wouldn’t consider myself one anymore.
This girl is so ridiculous! I feel shame for her :S
Miley’s way of breaking from the Disney image in contrast to what Selena Gomez has been doing is making me like Selena Gomez even more.
Melinda,
can you please stop perpetuating the myth that Rob in Thicke wasn’t FULLY aware of the choreography and exactly what Miley was going to do last night. He wasn’t ambushed on the stage and ‘molested’ as so many people (mostly female) have said today. People are giving Miley hell as the 20 year old rubbing up against married guy, but what about the 36 year old married man who grinded up against someone young enough to be his daughter? Where are his morals? As usual the girl cops the insults and the misogyny and the only thing Thicke did wrong was wear a stupid suit that the fashion police didn’t like.
Enough with the slut shaming, and stop with the ‘poor Robin Thicke’ BS. It’s sickening.
GAB- It is inconceivable to me, though i have no proof, that Robin Thicke didn’t know exactly what moves she was making. First off, they block and rehearse so the cameras know where to focus– so none of this could have come as a surprise to him– or I’m hoping it didn’t. Secondly, it’s odd to me that so many people are upset about what his wife may have thought. They were playing roles. It’s no different than when Thicke’s wife is acting in a movie and she has to get physical with an actor. At least in my mind it’s not. It’s part of the job. I haven’t seen any comments from him where he’s said he felt “ambushed” or surprised by anything she did.. but I haven’t looked very hard. If Paula Patton wasn’t upset by the music video, and she’s said she was not, I can’t believe this would have upset her. She may just never look at a foam finger the same way, however…
Are you saying it’s impossible for one performer to molest another on stage?
Of course Robin Thicke isn’t going to complain. He would look like a twit accusing Hannah Montana of sexual assault before an audience of millions. If the genders were reversed would we be as forgiving? Some people are still angry at Adrian Brody taking liberties with Halle Berry at the Oscars ten years ago. (But hey, maybe that was planned and rehearsed too. The cameramen had to know how to block that shot, right?)
PRETTOK- Of course I’m not saying that. I also find no comparison between a performance that is rehearsed several times so everyone knows what’s coming and an Oscar winner, whom no one knows is winning the awards (other than the accountants) spontaneously grabbing someone on camera. One is planned and complicit and the other is not.
I think the issue here is that Robin Thicke didn’t display a ton of sexual gestures here. Neither was he half naked. I think he kept his dignity because he was “dancing”. She was acting (acting, dancing, the tongue thing, grabbing herself or motioning toward her privates) like she was on a stripper stage. Totally different actions and they got totally different results.
Funniest part of the night was Vanessa Bayer. She should have hosted the entire show as Miley Cyrus.
Anywhere in the planet, if you have someone like Miley – who has no booty or boobs, so still looks a child – twerking and touching herself on screen and insinuating herself to an older guy… well, it looks a lot like child pornography.
Sorry fans, but Miley Cyrus’ performance was a total wreck. Even the other artists in the audience were embarassed by her lack of shame. Or talent. Or both. And who can blame them?
I feel really sorry for her. Her childhood must have been much more chaotic and abusive than we would have ever thought.
Robin Thicke probably took a bath in lysol when the show was over.
I feel sorry for her. Her childhood must have been unbearable and this is how she is trying to cope with the abuse. Does anyone know if she was sexually abused as a child?
Robin Thicke probably took a bath in lysol when the show was over.
Two half-talents having sex together on stage. That’s what “entertainment” has become.
Does anyone know if Miley was sxually abused as a child? Her behavior suggests that she’s acting out in a childish manner. From her performance, I would think it probably first occurred around age 4 or 5.
It’s all about the money; would anyone do what she did if she (and handlers) didn’t know it would bring about non-stop coverage – eventually translating into money? It was about as entertaining as a root canal – I’ll take actual singing any day – Adele seems to do alright.
it’s too bad I wasn’t the one’s ass she put her face into, because for her acting the way she does I would have just farted right into her face, and left proud.
Dear Melinda,
You know who are the real fuck heads? The people that take time to write a letter in order to try to put down and talk shit about another human. On the bright side, you fuck heads are only giving her more popularity. Thanks to her performance she’s the hottest topic on the internet. That’s what she wants, that’s what she needs especially since she has a new album coming out. Without the shit talk, her career would’ve been over. By the way, try to focus on your own life instead of writting all this crap. You’re talking about when Miley was 14-16 years old. Miley is a grown woman now, time is changing, ACCEPT IT. I would end this letter with a fuck you, but since you’re actually helping her with all this bullshit you wrote, Thank You.
P.S You must have NEVER seen a stripper on a stripper pole if you think that she used the ice cream cart pole as a stripping pole.
Please stop hating on those more successful then you, try to be happy for them for achieving a lot.
Thank You,
I dont get it. When she was younger, people hated her because she was too childish or simply they disliked her, and now that shes older and acting older, people still hate her? I mean the public will never be happy, so I actually like Miley’s new look because this demonstrates that she doesnt give a fuck about what people think, you assholes will always judge her no matter what, you fucks will never be happy so who cares?
Post a comment…
“… now that she’s older and acting older…” Are you serious? She showed much more maturity and composure during her Montana days then she does now. Now she just acts like a common, drugged-out blithering idiot, which overshadows her real talent.
Because she’s not talented. She has to resort to stunts like these to get people to pay attention to her. Sure, she can sing, doesn’t mean she has the voice to sing.
Dear Miley Cyrus, we get the fact you’re burying the past. your a year younger than me and nearing my age as it is. the song we cant stop was not written with YOU in mind, it was written with Rhianna in mind and arranged for her not you.
I have heard about your performance from others who have seen your performance, it was disturbing. where is meaningful miley who writes inspiring songs for young girls, my opinion on we can’t stop is it is a disturbing piece that screams “im degenerating in front of my young fans and should get my head back on before i lose my followers”.
Why did 20 year old you want to write a provocative song (addded with the dancing teddy bears and the twerking which is a cultural dance in jamaica according to one other commenter)
show me the talented singing miley with a song that strikes home and the heart for all of us. show me healthy non-twerkish dancing that you were known for.
can’t be tamed i have listened to and thought of it as alright. show us you can’t be stopped because of your talent.
Have you seen the clips of Robin Thickes new video comin out full of foam fingers and twerking? May be new drama ahead…. Robin getting his comeuppance?
Forget the egregiousness of her performance, I”m still trying to figure out that pairing. Miley & Robin?? WHAT? , Just WHAT??
ROFL Wow Melissa!! You certainly are feeling some type of way. Sorry for your loss loool
Hope she gets hit by a train
Dear miley
I don’t care what you chose to do you are a grown woman and people cant tell you to stop being who you want to be. you are absolutely beautiful, you are a amazing singer and I love the song ” Jolene” so please forget the haters and be who you love to be , in what ever way that is, ok thanks for being you love you miley cyrus