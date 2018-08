Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ana Gasteyer rules. She made our list of the 25 greatest “SNL” celebrity impressions. (See below.) But she also rules because she apologized to Martha Stewart on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Well, sort of.

Listen as Gasteyer talks about all the ways she wronged Martha. Will Martha accept her apology? Does Martha accept any human emotion? We'll have to wait and see.