All the best gifs from the rad new ‘Anchorman 2’ trailer

10.23.13 5 years ago

This brand spankin’ new “Anchorman 2” trailer is hilarious, and if its any indication, the movie will contain plenty of classic lines for kids in college dorms to quote endlessly back and forth to one another. It also appears that just like with the first flick, Steve Carrell’s not-so-bright weatherman character Brick Tamland totally steals the show.

Here are all the best gifs from the trailer, which are certain to become classics in and of themselves.

Brick Talmand thinks we’re going to die.

Ron Burgundy disagrees.

Hooray, y’all.

Achoo, y’all.

Aaaaaaaaargh!

It kind of is, isn’t it?

