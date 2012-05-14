‘Anchorman 2’ teaser to screen with ‘The Dictator’

Ron Burgundy is hitting the local multiplex far sooner than expected.

Though filming on the recently-announced “Anchorman” sequel isn’t slated to begin until early next year, Burgundy (a.k.a. star Will Ferrell) revealed via his official Twitter account today that a teaser for the forthcoming comedy will be screening in front of Sacha Baron Cohen’s “The Dictator” starting with tomorrow evening’s midnight shows..

“Dont get Twirter,” tweeted the buffoonish San Diego newscaster. “Anchorman2 teaser w Dictator tom night. Dont know what a teaser is. World is crazy? Having a scotch.”

Ferrell will next be seen in “The Campaign” opposite Zach Galifianakis. The political comedy is slated to hit screens on August 10, and you can watch the first trailer here.

