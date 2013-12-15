Will Ferrell joined by Tina Fey, Kristen WIig and more at ‘Anchorman 2’ premiere

Ron Burgundy and the Channel 4 news team made a big splash in Gotham tonight – and a host of A-listers were on hand to help them celebrate.

“Anchorman 2” co-stars Paul Rudd, Christina Applegate, Steve Carell, David Koechner, Kristen Wiig and more joined Will Ferrell and a host of comedy A-listers including Golden Globes co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for the film’s Manhattan premiere on Sunday evening, in advance of the film’s December 25 release. You can check out all the star-studded photos in the gallery below.