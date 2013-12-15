Will Ferrell joined by Tina Fey, Kristen WIig and more at ‘Anchorman 2’ premiere

#Kristen Wiig #Judd Apatow #Christina Applegate #Amy Schumer #Paul Rudd #Will Ferrell #Amy Poehler #Tina Fey
12.15.13 5 years ago

Ron Burgundy and the Channel 4 news team made a big splash in Gotham tonight – and a host of A-listers were on hand to help them celebrate.

“Anchorman 2” co-stars Paul Rudd, Christina Applegate, Steve Carell, David Koechner, Kristen Wiig and more joined Will Ferrell and a host of comedy A-listers including Golden Globes co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for the film’s Manhattan premiere on Sunday evening, in advance of the film’s December 25 release. You can check out all the star-studded photos in the gallery below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig#Judd Apatow#Christina Applegate#Amy Schumer#Paul Rudd#Will Ferrell#Amy Poehler#Tina Fey
TAGSAMY POEHLERAMY SCHUMERanchorman 2Anchorman 2 premiereAnchorman 2 The Legend ContinuesCHRISTINA APPLEGATEDAVID KOECHNERJames MarsdenJUDD APATOWKristen WiigMeagan GoodPAUL RUDDSTEVE CARELLTINA FEYWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP