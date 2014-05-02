Andrew Garfield serenades Jimmy Fallon with the ‘Spider-Man’ ‘toon theme song

(CBR)

“The Amazing Spider-Man” star Andrew Garfield has managed to surprise time and again, whether by melting hearts at Comic-Con International 2011 with a heartfelt speech about what the wall-crawler meant to him as a child, shooting hoops with kids while wearing his movie costume, or making waves by asking why the superhero couldn”t be gay.

And Thursday on “The Tonight Show“ he surprised again with an earnest rendition of the theme song from the 1960s Spider-Man animated series, with a little help from host Jimmy Fallon and the Roots.

Fallon started the ball rolling by bringing up that Garfield has been learning to play the guitar, with the actor acknowledging that he plays “very simple Cat Stevens songs and very simple Neil Young songs.” No sooner did the words leave his mouth than a guitar materialized, prompting Garfield to make his public singing debut with – what else? – the Spider-Man theme.

Watch the video below: