Andrew Garfield’s Justin Timberlake impression on SNL was dead-on

Andrew Garfield may not look much like Justin Timberlake, but he has some of the key moves and mannerisms down pat.

The “Amazing Spider-Man 2” actor hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and did his best impression the frequent “SNL” guest host during the newest, music-oriented edition of the “Family Feud” sketch.

Garfield was up against some other fairly accurate celebrity takes, of “Yangri Bird”-obsessed Shakira and poor, ignored “Skrickets” (Skrillex). But Garfield's Timberlake doesn't play second fiddle to anyone, including Steve Harvey and Drake.

Watch the full skit below. Does Garfield do Just Justin right?

Andrew Garfield – Family Feud – SNL 5-3-14 by IdolxMuzic