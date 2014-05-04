Andrew Garfield’s Justin Timberlake impression on SNL was dead-on

Andrew Garfield may not look much like Justin Timberlake, but he has some of the key moves and mannerisms down pat.
The “Amazing Spider-Man 2” actor hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and did his best impression the frequent “SNL” guest host during the newest, music-oriented edition of the “Family Feud” sketch.
Garfield was up against some other fairly accurate celebrity takes, of “Yangri Bird”-obsessed Shakira and poor, ignored “Skrickets” (Skrillex). But Garfield's Timberlake doesn't play second fiddle to anyone, including Steve Harvey and Drake.
Watch the full skit below. Does Garfield do Just Justin right?
You do realize Garfield and Timberlake were both in The Social Network, right? Kind of weird that this article doesn’t mention that.
Why would it that isn’t even relivent to this
And now it’s quite obvious why Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg ignored him during press interviews for The Social Network: they couldn’t stand him. Don’t blame them – why should two adorable, talented, clever Jewish boys have anything to do with some overreaching cracker from Florida or wherever the hell Timberlake is from?
How is it that SNL is still dribbling its sub-mediocrity over the tv landscape well over three decades after it should have been canceled?