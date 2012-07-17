Andrew Stanton returns to ‘Finding Nemo 2’ for Disney/Pixar

No matter how good the eventual film is, people are going to categorize the notion of Andrew Stanton returning to Pixar to direct a sequel to “Finding Nemo” as a retreat of sorts on the heels of the commercial drubbing of “John Carter.”
It’s a tough move for Stanton no matter what he does. I have no doubt at all that the reports are correct in saying that Stanton brought Disney a pitch that they loved. I think of about 870 million reasons Disney would be pre-disposed to loving any story idea they heard for a “Finding Nemo 2.” But beyond that, Stanton is indeed one of Pixar’s strongest story guys, and if he’s got something he’s excited by, then I’m absolutely willing to see it.
For Pixar, though, sequels are creating an image issue, and it’s interesting to see the immediate reaction to today’s news. Pixar was, for a long time, considered almost without peer in terms of turning out one original movie after another. When they did make sequels to their flagship title, “Toy Story,” they seemed to take quite a while to develop, and they were absolutely worth the return to characters. In fact, part of the mythology that has arisen around Pixar involves them scrapping an entire “Toy Story 2” because it wasn’t up to the standards they set for themselves as a company.
The truth is that Disney is one of the most shrewdly market-driven companies in existence right now, and Pixar is perhaps the most important ongoing brand they have under the broader “Walt Disney” name. And while I like Pixar’s work and I think they are smart storytellers, I think people have perhaps placed them on a pedestal where they have no choice but to second guess every creative choice the company makes now, even as they demand that the company make not just a good fillm, but a great film, every single time.
The report today talks about how “Finding Nemo 2” is a way fro Stanton to earn another shot at a live-action film, and I’m having trouble believing there was a conversation where they made things that directly contigent upon one another. “Well, we’re willing to work with you again, but we’re going to hold your brain hostage for three years first and force you to make a film you don’t want to make at all.”
This fall, Disney’s already got plans to release a 3D version of “Finding Nemo” to theaters, and it sounds like early days for the sequel. A Pixar film can take as long as four or five years to go from concept to release, so I wouldn’t count on this being in theaters any time soon. But knowing that Stanton is back at the helm gives me hope that whatever the sequel turns out to be, it will be a genuine return to the characters and the wit and the heart that made the original such a hit.
And, yes, I’m aware that this article’s comments will largely be made up of people demanding “The Incredibles 2,” but that only points out the weird hypocrisy that exists in the attitude people have towards sequels. “All sequels are crass and gross and stupid… except the ones I want to see.” At this point, Stanton’s earned a wait-and-see from me, and I’m perfectly willing to wait before I rush to judgement .
“Finding Nemo 3D” arrives in theaters September 14, 2012.
I would not say all sequels are crass and gross and stupid. Merely that most of them are unnecessary and pale in comparison to the first one. That said, if done right, you get Toy Story 2, The Dark Knight, Toy Story 3, Terminator 2, etc. So they CAN be great. I just like for there to be a story to tell or things that need to be said before you decide to make a sequel, and not just a reaction to the dollar signs.
-Cheers
Additionally, there is nothing inherently wrong with sequels. I WOULD still love for Pixar to at least focus on great new source material. As you alluded to, that is sort of what made them special and got them to where they are at.
-Cheers
I agree. My initial reaction this sequel is simply “Finding Nemo 2?…what, he gets lost..AGAIN!?”
If that’s the case, it’s dangerously close to the Hangover problem.
Agreed, Dave I. Drew suggests that not wanting to see sequels for most Pixar films, but still wanting more Incredibles, is somehow hypocritical. It’s not. I really don’t see where Nemo 2 is going to go (Nemo gets lost again? Or maybe Dory? Or this time Nemo has to find lost Marlin?)… As much as liked Finding Nemo, I’d think another one is just going to be a variation on a theme.
And let’s not get started on how bad Cars 2 apparently was. I never saw it, as I hated the first one. The only Pixar film that I both saw and didn’t like (and for the record, I’ve seen them all except Cars 2).
Likewise, the upcoming Monsters U. It MIGHT be good… But was anyone really dying to know how Mike and Sully met? I wasn’t, and I’m still not.
But The Incredibles? C’mon Drew… Superheroes/comic book characters are made for ongoing, continuing adventures. Forgetting for a moment that superhero films are red hot, The Incredibles is ripe with material. What new challenges might the family face as the kids get older? What will become of Jack Jack and all those crazy powers he appears to have? Now that the Supers are back, would the government try to co-opt them for less noble purposes? Or maybe stardom goes to Mr. Incredible’s head? These are just ideas off the top of my head. Someone with talent will probably have better ideas.
I’d prefer Pixar concentrate on new, original ideas too, but as you say, Drew, the Pixar brand is important to Disney. Doing the occasional sequel makes since if it’s a property where a sequel makes sense. The Toy Story films were brilliant. So was The Incredibles, and the potential is there. Far more than Finding Nemo 2. It’s hard to believe Pixar can’t see that. Unless they’re just waiting for Brad Bird to agree to it?
I agree with every word Guy Smiley said, except that I actually did see Cars 2, and it was terrible. For the record, I thought the original was fine–the worst Pixar movie by a fair margin, but probably an above average movie relative to the whole field. 2 was genuinely terrible.
Of all the movies Pixar’s made, The Incredibles is easily the most obvious choice for a sequel. I don’t think that hypocritical to point out.
I’ll also say this: from 1995 to 2009, Pixar released ten films. One of them was a sequel. From 2010 to 2013, Pixar will release four films. Three of them are sequels (or a prequel, in Monster U’s case).
As good as Toy Story 3 was, that’s a disturbing trend.
Offering to set up a new cash cow is an appropriate act of contrition from a guy who just lost his company two or three hundred million dollars with John Carter. Stanton doesn’t seem be eating a lot of humble pie (starting with his twitter bio) in public.
What will his hook be? Will Nemo and pals end up in a tank waiting to be eaten? Maybe they’ll set it in a Chinese restaurant.
Stanton is undoubtedly a big-thinking and talented guy, but making live action movies might not be his thing. Maybe his place is running the company. Maybe he can prevent John Lasseter ruining Pixar’s brand with more of those bizarre Cars movies. But let’s not get our hopes up.
You’re suggesting someone be humble on Twitter?
Think about this for a second, please.
What could possibly be the story this time around that ISN’T a rehash of every horrible “children’s” movie of the last decade or so involving parent/child relationships?
I’m a firm believer that the so-called “Children’s Movies” being released now are not actually made for children as much as they’re made for the PARENTS of children; they’ve basically become two-hour-long guilt trips to make them feel bad for not wanting to hang out more with their parents. I can almost picture a parent sitting next to their child while they watch one of these movies quietly nudging them so they fully get the “message” that their Mom and/or Dad is/are fantastic and they should do pretty much everything they say and never shun them …EVER.
BRAVE, was a total confirmation for me in this respect: The movie was about a young girl, living in a mythical world, where magic truly exists, who has no friends, is isolated from the majority of people around her either by social class or geography, and the entire point of the story?
…she should spend more time with her mother.
I can’t help but think a sequel to FINDING NEMO will fall into the same Parent Propaganda; “Nemo is about to go to fish college …but …what about his DAD??”, “Nemo has found a girlfriend and they’re getting serious …but …what-about-his-DAD.”, etc.
And, of course, it all ends with the ultimate revenge fantasy of every delusional parent: Nemo, himself, has a child, so that now he will experience the pain and agony he has given his father, and come crawling back to give his much belated apology for ever mistreating St. Parent.
Mwuahahahahahahaha!
…for the kids.
Good point, Joshua. I liked Brave, especially the lush visuals and the great music, but I also appreciated that the lead character was a strong (read: not a princess) girl. All that was cool.
The story itself was good enough, and plenty funny in places too. But… It was also predictable pretty much from start to finish, and the moral of the story was a tired old retread. Oh, and I’m pretty sure I’ve seen a version of that “twist” before. It was called “Brother Bear.”
So, yeah, while Brave is good it looks like Pixar’s starting to spin its wheels in place. What the hell is a Nemo sequel going to give us that hasn’t been seen before? I’m not saying it won’t be good, or that there’s no chance of them coming up with great idea, but it seems unlikely. Especially after Cars 2, and the upcoming Monsters U, Pixar’s starting to look like it’s in a creative rut.
Give me The Incredibles 2! (didn’t want you to wrong as no one else was cooperating yet)
For me, I’m just sorry that Pixar has become just another animation studio that seems to have profit motive that is primary decider far more often that it used to. The sequels, and the last two movies, seem to be a symptom of that maturation/corporatization of this once young and innovate company.
Besides, clown fish only live 3-6 years so Nemo and his Dad are dead. Also, since his mom got eaten, his dad would have changed sex and become his mom so I’m calling BS on this whole sequel.
Fish also don’t talk.
I’ve obviously got no problem with sequels. I’ve got plenty of them in my blu ray collection. I think the reason for knee-jerk reactions to the news that will undoubtedly come is the fact that for a very long time, sequels were very few and far between for Pixar. Now we’re getting our third in the last… four or five years? It’s seems like sequel-itis. I get the feeling that if Pixar limited its sequel output to once every four or five films like it initially had been, there would be a lot less outcry. Instead it seems like such a huge shift in their priorities that it cam be seem as a commercial grab (or worse yet, they’ve run out of ideas.) Especially since of all their films, Finding Nemo is one of the films that would seem to have the least reason to produce a sequel. (Kind of like Taken.)
I don’t think it’s disappointing just because it’s a cash grab. I’m sure there’s a good Finding Nemo 2 to be made, and I’m sure Andrew Stanton can make it. It’s disappointing because in a movie universe full of remakes and sequels and adaptations and any excuse to avoid making original material, Pixar was one of the last holdouts insisting on creating new stories from scratch. That’s just not the case anymore. Now they’re playing everyone else’s game, and sure, they can do it better than their peers, but it’s still a bummer to see them reduced to that.
“…and Pixar is perhaps the most important ongoing brand they have under the broader “Walt Disney” name.”
Once upon a time, perhaps, but right now I’d say that Marvel is the most important brand under the Disney umbrella. Either that or ESPN. You can’t discount what a jewel that is for Disney either.
And, I should add, I’d love to see some Marvel/Pixar collaborations down the road. If anything, I think Ant-Man might make a better animated/Pixar project than a live-action film.
It’s pretty crazy that getting to make a Pixar movie, especially a sequel to arguably one of their most beloved and heartfelt ones, is regarded by some people as a step down or backward from something. Who gets to decide such nonsense? Its box office and marketing missteps notwithstanding it’s also possible to dismiss the prevailing wisdom on John Carter too – a movie that deserved better than it got on several fronts. The notion that Stanton’s talent or creative ability is diminished is absurd. I’d prefer that Pixar resist sequelizing but I won’t ignore the ones they think are worthy of making, at least not yet.
So what would do it for you? Ratatatouille 2, UP 2, Cars 3? Everyone has their limit and for many people, myself included, that time has already come. Pixar has shifted its paradigm and there were bound to be consequences. As soon as that decision was made, weakening of the brand was inevitable.
My big problem w/Pixar sequels is I love Pixar and I love their new stories, but they only make one film a year, and I don’t want to wait through “Cars 2” and “Monsters University” to get to their more original work.
SPOILER FOR BRAVE
I can think of a story line involving Nemo that would not be re-hash of the original and would not involve finding Dory or finding Nemo again — the death of Nemo’s dad. Has Pixar every told a story of the loss of a parent, actually showing the death? Pixar has dealt with loss of a spouse (Up), loss of our world (Wall-E), loss of friends or your childhood, but I can’t remember a parental loss, which is a very unique thing.
I thought they might go there near the end of Brave, and I was on the fence as to whether I wanted them do it or not. Having Merida’s father kill her mother would’ve been incredibly dark, especially in an animated movie. But it seems like Pixar is the one studio I would trust to make a “kids” movie that dealt with the loss of a parent, and Nemo would be the perfect character to tell it. The relationship between Nemo and his dad was firmly established, and kids would relate to Nemo in this just as they related to him in the first one.
