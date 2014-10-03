Andy Cohen spent “a few hours” interviewing “Real Housewives” stars Teresa & Joe Giudice
The “Watch What Happens Live” host wouldn”t say if Monday”s episode will be expanded to accommodate the interview.
Stephen Colbert “stole” a congressman's bust of Abraham Lincoln
Colbert was on Capitol Hill assisting another congressman in stealing the bust out of the office of Rep. Aaron Schock (R-Illinois).
TV Land cancels “Jennifer Falls”
Jaime Pressly”s sitcom becomes the 2nd new TV Land series to be canceled in a row, after “Kirstie.”
NBC renews “Hollywood Game Night”
Jane Lynch will be back for the 10-episode 3rd season.
