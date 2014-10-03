Andy Cohen spent ‘a few hours’ interviewing “Real Housewives” stars Teresa & Joe Giudice

#Stephen Colbert
10.03.14 4 years ago

Andy Cohen spent “a few hours” interviewing “Real Housewives” stars Teresa & Joe Giudice
The “Watch What Happens Live” host wouldn”t say if Monday”s episode will be expanded to accommodate the interview.

Stephen Colbert “stole” a congressman's bust of Abraham Lincoln
Colbert was on Capitol Hill assisting another congressman in stealing the bust out of the office of Rep. Aaron Schock (R-Illinois).

TV Land cancels “Jennifer Falls”
Jaime Pressly”s sitcom becomes the 2nd new TV Land series to be canceled in a row, after “Kirstie.”

NBC renews “Hollywood Game Night”
Jane Lynch will be back for the 10-episode 3rd season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGSANDY COHENHOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHTJennifer FallsREAL HOUSEWIVESSTEPHEN COLBERT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP