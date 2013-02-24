Ang Lee wins Best Director Oscar for ‘Life of Pi’

In a race lacking the frontrunner for Best Picture (“Argo” director Ben Affleck was left off the list by his fellow filmmakers in the Academy), Best Director boiled down to the visionary, watercolor vision of “Life of Pi” helmer Ang Lee.
“Thank you, movie God,” Lee said upon receiving the award. “I really need to share this with all 3,000 [people’ who worked with me on ‘Life of Pi’ and sharing this incredible journey with me…Suraj [Sharma], you’re a miracle, carrying the movie. Everyone who worked on this, you are the golden statue in my heart. [And] I couldn’t have made this film without Taiwan.”
It was a contentious race with everyone from Steven Spielberg (“Lincoln”) to David O. Russell (“Silver Linings Playbook”) in the hunt. In the end, however, it was the film with the most Oscars on the evening that reigned in the field.
But when 20th Century Fox gambled on the property, from a Yann Martel book that had openly been deemed “unfilmable,” Lee and company have said they carried plenty anxiety with them. The film was budgeted at over $125 million, but it has pulled in box office receipts approaching $600 million worldwide.
“I thought 3D might pull it off,” Lee told HitFix of his approach to the material upon the film’s release in November. “That was four years ago, way before…Once I started thinking that way, there was no stop to it. I just got hooked. ‘It has to be done.’ So four years later, here we are.”
Here we are indeed. With Lee’s second Oscar to show for his work. (He previously won in 2006 for “Brokeback Mountain.”)
“Life of Pi” received three other awards in total on the night, for Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Visual Effects. It was nominated for 11 on the morning of January 10.
I missed Ang Lee win!!!!
I was watching the whole thing on DVR but the allotted time of 3 hours ran out right before the director’s award.
When I went to the live transmission Ang Lee was already finishing his speech…. Argh!!!!!!!!!!
That was the moment I was most looking forward to!!
In any case I am elated that LIFE OF PI won the most Oscars. Without a doubt the best movie of the Year!
Translation: It was the movie I liked best.
I refused to believe that Lee would win, but by golly, I am very happy to being proved wrong.
But I missed it!
LIFE OF PI did not wing Sound Editing. SKYFALL and ZERO DARK THIRTY won.
Yes I know thank you.
Interesting note: In the history of Best Director nominees, only thirteen times has a nomination gone to someone other than a white male. Ang Lee is three of those nominations.
!!! Oskee Wow-Wow !!!