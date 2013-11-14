Angel becomes the latest mutant to be let go in Pete Holmes’ ‘Ex-Men’

(CBR) When Professor X gave Wolverine and Gambit their pink slips, he was only getting started: In the latest “Ex-Men” sketch for his new late-night show on TBS, comedian Pete Holmes once again dons the bald cap to hand Angel, one of the founding members of the X-Men, is walking papers.

“Do you have any idea how many of the X-Men fly and do something else incredible?” asks Holmes” Xavier. “You just fly, and it”s not even like an internal power, like something you focus. You literally have f-ing giant wings. You”re a f-ing bird.”

Watch the video below. “The Pete Holmes Show” airs weeknights at midnight ET/PT on TBS.