Anna Faris to play ‘Mom’ in Chuck Lorre’s CBS comedy pilot

01.04.13 6 years ago

As the brand new trailer reveals, Anna Faris is sitting out the latest “Scary Movie” film to focus on begging a mother…sort of. 

The actress has signed on to star in a CBS comedy pilot called “Mom” from “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” creator Chuck Lorre.

The pilot was written by Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Gemma Baker (both “Two And A Half Men” writers). It deals with a single mom (Faris) who attempts to start a new, clean and sober life in Napa Valley, Calif., according to Deadline

Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre Prods. are co-producing.

While best known for such films as the “Scary Movie” franchise and “The House Bunny,” Faris has made some TV appearances before, namely guest arcs on the final season of NBC”s “Friends” and HBO”s “Entourage.” She also played the lead in Jhoni Marchinko”s 2005 NBC comedy pilot “Blue Skies.”

She was recently seen on the big screen in “The Dictator” and “What”s Your Number?”

