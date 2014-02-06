Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson officially returning for ‘Pitch Perfect 2’

#Anna Kendrick
02.06.14 4 years ago

Break out the blazers and the pitch pipes, the Barden Bellas are ready to compete again in “Pitch Perfect 2.”

Stars Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson are officially reprising their respective roles in the sequel to the surprise 2012 hit.

Co-star Elizabeth Banks was recently announced as director. More casting news will likely be revealed soon. “Pitch Perfect” scribe Kay Cannon is writing the sequel’s script, while Banks, Paul Brooks and Max Handelman will produce. 

The original Universal film grossed some $113 million worldwide on a budget of just $17 million, and launched Kendrick’s hit single “Cups,” which went on to sell 3 million units. 

It also starred Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow.

Kendrick opposite Johnny Depp and Meryl Streep in the musical “Into The Woods,” while Wilson can currently be seen on ABC’s “Super Fun Night,” and will appear in “Night at the Museum 3.”

“Pitch Perfect 2” will open May 15, 2015.

