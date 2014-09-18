AnnaLynne McCord to be stalked on “Stalker”

The “90210” alum on the CBS series as a famous TV star who needs help dealing with an obsessed fan who”s threatened her life.

TV Guide Network is getting a new name: “Pop”

TVGN, as TV Guide Network is currently called, is being rebranded next year to “Pop” to celebrate “fandom” in TV and pop-culture. The new cable network will take “a fun, enthusiastic and celebratory approach to fandom, and won't be mean-spirited or snarky,” according to the new network”s president, who adds that keeping the TV Guide name didn”t make sense anymore.

“The Voice” champ is headed to Broadway in the title role of “Pippin”

Josh Kaufman will make his Broadway debut, kicking off a two-month run on Nov. 4.

Check out Connie Britton in the ’80s, when she was roommates with future Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator”s new memoir features a pic of the two Dartmouth undergrads, who spent a summer together studying abroad in Beijing.

Friend of “Idol” alum Michael Johns claims he died of alcohol abuse

The friend is accusing Johns” wife of concocting a story that he died of a blood clot.

Watch Don Pardo praise the job Darrell Hammond did filling in for him on “SNL”

Hammond was so impressive he fooled Pardo”s sister-in-law.

Joan Rivers reportedly left behind a fortune worth $150 million

The money is going to Melissa, grandson Cooper and Joan”s four dogs.

Tina Fey describes living with a bunch of “SNL” babies while filming “The Nest”

Fey, Poehler, Rachel Dratch and Maya Rudolph brought their combined nine kids to the filming location. PLUS: Fey accidentally bought Alec Baldwin masks for her daughter's party.

Report: Rosie O”Donnell is already clashing off-air with “The View”s” conservative

When cameras stopped rolling on Tuesday, Rosie and Nicolle Wallace”s heated political discussion continued, according to Page Six.

ABC orders game show “500 Questions,” from “The Voice”s” Mark Burnett and the Fox exec who launched “Idol”

ABC describes “500 Questions” as a “genius game show” that will “test the smarts – and nerve – of contestants in a pressure-packed, incredibly intense environment.”

George R.R. Martin is trying to help the Democrats keep the Senate

The “Game of Thrones” honcho is holding a fundraising dinner for New Mexico Democratic Sen. Tom Udall, who”s running for reelection.

Natasha Henstridge and Alan Van Spring to visit “Beauty and the Beast”

They”ll play married couple Bob and Carol, mirror images of VinCat.