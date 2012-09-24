Anne Hathaway may join Chris Hemsworth in Spielberg’s ‘Robopocalypse’

Thor and Catwoman may be teaming up for Steven Spielberg’s latest film.

“Dark Knight Rises” star Anne Hathaway is reportedly in talks to join Chris Hemsworth (“The Avengers”) in “Robopocalypse,” the director’s forthcoming adaptation of Daniel H. Wilson’s bestselling sci-fi novel of the same name. The story is set in a near-future world that comes under the control of a malignant artificial intelligence known as Archos.

In addition to the news of Hathaway’s possible involvement (which was broken by The Hollywood Reporter), soon-to-depart 20th Century Fox CEO Tom Rothman has been named as a producer on the film, which will be a joint production of Fox and Dreamworks. It’s set to begin filming early next year from a script by Drew Goddard (“The Cabin in the Woods,” “Cloverfield”).

“Robopocalypse” is slated for release on April 25, 2014.

