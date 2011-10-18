Anne Hathaway officially reuniting with Oscar buddy Hugh Jackman in ‘Les Miserables’

How many times can you get the word “Oscar” into a story?

Oscar nominee Anne Hathaway (“Rachel Getting Married”) is officially joining Oscar winner Russell Crowe (“Gladiator”), and beloved Oscar host Hugh Jackman in Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the legendary Broadway musical version of Victor Hugo’s classic French epic novel.

The Universal film will also star Geoffrey Rush (“The King’s Speech”) and Helena Bonham carter, who were both nominated for Oscars under Hooper for their work in last year’s best picture Oscar winner, “The King’s Speech.” Rush was previously awarded an Oscar for 1996’s “Shine.”

“Les Miz” also marks a reunion of sorts for Hathaway and Jackman, who memorably duetted on 2009’s Oscar telecast. Last year, Hathaway co-hosted the Oscars with Oscar nominee James Franco.

Long in development, the film version of the Broadway musical focuses on sympathetic criminal Jean Valjean (Jackman) who, along with his police pursuer, Inspector Javert (Crowe), is swept up in the 1832 June Rebellion in Paris. According to Deadline.com, Hathaway will play Fantine, the hard-working mother of an illegitimate child.

Does anyone else think that Universal is trying awfully hard for Oscar gold with this film?

We’ll see how golden it really is when it’s released on December 7, 2012, during the peak of Oscar season.