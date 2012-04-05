Annette Bening and Ed Harris to share the ‘Look of Love’

Oscar nominees Annette Bening and Ed Harris are ready to fall in love allover again. They’re being joined by Academy Award-winner Robin Williams “Look of Love,” which begins shooting next week.

“Look of Love” centers on a widow named Nikki (Bening) who meets Tom (Harris), who looks exactly like her dead husband, reigniting old passions and creating new confusions. Jess Weixler will play Bening’s daughter, although Williams’ role is still under wraps. Amy Brenneman (“NYPD Blue”) is also set for the film.

Arie Posin (“The Chumscrubber”) is directing, and also co-wrote the script with Matthew McDuffie. Mockingbird Pictures” Julie Lynn and Bonnie Curtis are producing. Shooting will begin in L.A. on April 9.

Bening was recently nominated for an Oscar for her turn in “The Kids Are All Right,” and will next be seen in “The Third Act.” Williams, an Oscar winner for 1998’s “Good Will Hunting,” hasn’t been seen on the big screen since 2009’s “Old Dogs,” although he was heard in last year’s “Happy Feet 2.” In addition to “Look,” he’ll soon appear in “The Big Wedding.”

Multiple Academy Award nominee Harris recently appeared in “Man on a Ledge” and HBO’s “Game Change.” He’ll reportedly reunite with “The Rock” director Michael Bay for “Pain & Gain.”