Annotating Miley Cyrus’ shockingly nude t-shirt design

07.26.13 5 years ago

Miley Cyrus had been saving her inaugural nude pose for something special, and it looks like speaking out against skin cancer while looking sexy for a major fashion designer won the bid. The singer, recently under fire for admitting that her summertime anthem “We Can’t Stop” contains references to MDMA (“look, we’d like to stop, really, but we literally fucking CANNOT”), is the latest famous body to shill for Marc Jacobs’ “Protect the Skin You’re In” campaign. Her nude-but-not-obscene likeness will appear on t-shirts being sold to benefit a skin cancer charity at — er — all of 9 different boutiques located throughout the country.

So, Miley Cyrus will raise approximately $17 for the cause.

Oh well. Here’s the image, plus annotation:

