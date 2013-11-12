Another solid episode of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ puts Fitz and Ward in harm’s way

“Trust the system.”
Right away, this episode felt different to me. The opening sequence, in which Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the rest of his team rescue an Agent Shaw from an underground base in Siberia in order to retrieve whatever information Shaw has managed to steal, felt to me like an episode of “Alias,” and that’s high praise if we’re talking about spy TV. I like starting shows like this in media res. I’m not sure about those dodgy hover-sled effects, but I like the energy and the ambition of the way this episode kicked off.
Saffron Burrows is introduced this week as Agent Victoria Hand in a major classified base called The Hub. We haven’t had many looks so far at the larger infrastructure of S.H.I.E.L.D., and for Skye, this is her first look at it as well. I like how Simmons references the Triskelion in passing, and there are a few other passing nods to the larger world that feel like they would have actually happened instead of just being fanservice. That’s hard to pull off, but they’re getting better at it. Bonus points for even getting the hair coloring right on Hand. Longtime comic fans are going to be pleased to see that sort of detail included.
One thing that has to happen for me to think this show is really working across the board is that they have to deliver fully-realized episodes that have more on their mind than just spy antics. By using Skye’s story and the mission storyline this week to both examine the same idea, the show is starting to exhibit some sense of thematic unity, and that’s exciting. That’s what I want. I would love it if the show was about something. The reason “Buffy” remains a high watermark for genre television is because they knew how to write to theme exceptionally well, and they could use the basic trappings of the show to examine almost anything about their characters.
They power through the tech speak gobbledygook upfront during the briefing that Agent Hand gives, and all that you really need to know is that there’s something called The Overkill Device, and it’s bad. There’s no way to run a full assault on it because it can destroy the weapons that you’re using, so it has to be a small low-tech team that goes in. It’s a classic action movie set-up, and in classic action movie style, the two guys that get sent in are the most mis-matched possible, Fitz and Ward.
I like that we’re seeing continuity in these characters each week now. They aren’t pretending last week didn’t happen. When Gemma has to say goodbye to Fitz before the mission and he makes a reference to her jumping out of a plane, the reaction between them is very real, and the connection they’ve been denying so far appears to be out in the open now.
A big part of this episode seems to be about learning how to trust that S.H.I.E.L.D. has things under control. “Trust the system” is a mantra for anyone who works for S.H.I.E.L.D., but is it really an edict to live by at this point? That conversation with Hand and Coulson at the base in which he realizes that he responds with the same phrase every time he hears the trigger term “Tahiti” was handled with a single glance, but it sets up so many things for Coulson for the future. When Skye says, “He’s acting like a robot version of himself right now,” they’re screwing with us. You know that, right?
What makes the Ward/Fitz teaming work for the episode is that they’re both genuinely good at different things, and they don’t just make Fitz a joke. They’re not just doing the easy version of the show, but they’re starting to push a little deeper each week. There are some good jokes, but not at the expense of either of them. Instead, they’re just letting us see more of the characters at work. Agent Ward is, by far, still the cipher of the group, and while I don’t think this changes things for him completely, it shows that he can play well off of more of his teammates than just Skye.
Coulson is chafing against the boundaries of the system even as he tries to tell Skye to play by the rules. His “conversation” with May is sold by the way Ming Na Wen plays it. We’re starting to see certain teams establish themselves within the larger team, and I’m curious to see how that plays out as the show progresses. Ming Na Wen holds her cards close as May, and the writers seem to know that they have a lot of storytelling latitude with her as long as they keep her mysterious.
Overall, everyone seems to get a chance to shine this week, or maybe they’re just getting more settled into their roles. Simmons and Skye are a good team, and Henstridge is finding more and more nuance as the goody-goody. When she finally freaks out and uses the Night-Night Gun, it’s both inevitable and very funny. She’s basically Jennifer Garner’s younger nerdier sister, and that’s always a fun role to play, especially when you start to see the character step outside their comfort zone.
Skye gets close to her own secrets, so she knows they exist, and then makes the choice that is better for the team. Good for S.H.I.E.L.D. as a whole? Not so much, but then again, the show’s starting to make the case that maybe the team is trustworthy in a way that S.H.I.E.L.D. is not. I feel like all of this is leading up to what happens in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” where I feel like the system is going to crumble to some extent, and Coulson’s team may find itself working somewhat autonomously.
When Hand references Barton and Romanov, it’s not just a nod for the sake of making fanboys squeal. It’s also a nice way of showing how high the bar is set within S.H.I.E.L.D. Ward may be a solid spy, but he’s not a superhero. The real tension that is brewing between Ward and Fitz during the episode is over Fitz’s fear that he’s not a “real” agent and that he couldn’t have saved Simmons by himself. Playing that out between them during a mission could have been very cheesy, but the episode doesn’t oversell it.
Agent Sitwell and Agent Hand are definitely going to be people we see again. Could Burrows end up in future films? Seems distinctly possible.
Skye’s past started to snap into focus, and I’m glad to see they didn’t just leave this dangling for the entire series. We’re seeing this subtle shift in television shows realizing that they can’t just milk the same dangling threads forever. By giving us just enough information to get a picture of what Skye’s secret could be, they keep us engaged without making it all seem like a stall. What we know is that Skye was delivered to the orphanage by a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, and there was apparently a reason. Coulson tells Skye enough to satisfy her but not everything. His decision not to tell her everything, or at least not yet, seems to me to be a nice way of underlining that even within a small team like this, secrets are part of this culture, ingrained so deeply that they’re impossible to avoid. You might learn to trust the system, but it will never fully trust you.
Hell, I’ll say it. I was impressed this week. This episode and last week’s episode are starting to look like the show I hoped this could be. It’s not great yet, but that thing that you hope will happen as a show starts to pick up steam appears to be happening. It’s getting a voice. The characters are starting to become characters and not just types. By writing to theme, the show is starting to become something worth watching each week. I’m going to recap the show as long as it’s on the air, but so far, it’s been more out of a sense of obligation and curiosity to see if Marvel can do for TV what they’ve done with movies. If they can start putting together more episodes like the last few, this could actually turn into a pleasure.
Final thought: did Agent May just invent plane fu?
I really loved the beginning of this episode because it swerved from what I expected. When I saw Coulson captured and about to be interrogated, I was ready to groan when the inevitable # hours/days earlier popped up, but they avoided that and just started from there. It was a nice in media res opening that worked to get the story going and not just as a teaser of something to come later in the episode.
It’s getting progressively less painful and annoying to watch this show, I’ll give it that. I still can’t say that I’d be watching this show if it was anything other than SHIELD, and a direct tie-in to the movies. In fact, I know I wouldn’t still be watching it.
For me, I think I’ve pinpointed what really bugs me about this show, because this episode did less of it than any episode yet. Basically, I have ZERO interest in these characters learning the ropes or not being confident in what they are doing. I don’t buy it that they’d be considered a “dream team” of SHIELD agents. A dream team of independently contracted experts in their field, but not people who were hired by SHIELD and presumably went through some levels of competence screening.
That said, when Fitz went into competent mode, this show became enjoyable. I was surprised by how quickly the switch flipped for me during that sequence. I think I just want my characters to be confident and competent at what they are doing.
At that moment, Buckaroo Banzai popped into my head, and I think what made that movie so much fun was that all the characters just knew what they were doing even when we the audience didn’t. Sure, we had Jeff Goldblum’s fish out of water, but he wasn’t the lynch pin in the entire movie.
I think if we could just get to them being who they are supposed to be, like, the season three versions of their characters, it would be a lot more interesting.
Still totally not buying Skye’s character and being allowed to be around them with so little questions asked.
I’ll acknowledge that this was the best episode yet, but that only rates a five out of ten. Here’s hoping next week raises the bar again.
The Overkill Horn is an actual device from the comics themselves.
Fitz/Simmons have to be two of the most annoying characters on television.
Can we get someone to actually review the episode instead of recapping every single blink.
Yes, and double yes. F/S are my least favourite characters on this show, and I already really dont like Ward and Skye. I’ve found Fitz annoying before, but they pushed credulity with how compltely stupid and naive he was in this one. It was too obvious a ploy to show a dramatic change once he suddenly becomes competent. I couldn’t believe he had actually been hired by SHIELD he was so clueless and petulant.
I disagree. I liked Fitz/Simmons a lot in this episode. Maybe they’re not what people expect SHIELD agents to be(that would be the mentioned Barton and Romanoff) but it’s what I expect characters in a Joss Whedon show to be. They’re brilliant at what they do but also human.
Drew: The fans of this show appear to think they can just keep reacting to the pilot every week rather than what they’re watching. It makes sense that they’d do the same thing with your review. This one was a much better balance between recap and review. Keep up the great work.
On the note of improvement, this is week….what, six? Has it occurred to anyone that the last couple of episodes are probably the first that *could* have been significantly improved from feedback to the pilot? This isn’t live theatre. They’re almost certainly working at least 2-3 weeks ahead of broadcast.
In a show that not only has a high pedigree of creative talent behind it but a rich universe to pull from, I think the writers are doing their best to establish the level of competency that emerged from the early seasons of shows like Buffy and Angel. People weren’t head over heels for the scooby gang first season but once that show got its footing and started using the universe to tell stories about the players we got to see instead of the other way around it grew exponentially better.
I’m not saying you’re wrong, but honestly, in a TV landscape that includes nothing but hackneyed dialogue stretched thin over a procedural frame (NCIS, NCISLA, CSI, L&O:SVU) and shows that pander to an audience so much that it’s painful to watch (TBBT, Mom, Dads) it’s actually fun to see the dynamic between two people who are competent but flawed.
Might just be me, but I get a feeling when I watch this show and most of the Marvel universe that they’re not just making entertainment, they’re having fun doing it. That can change the whole perspective on how you see a show or movie.
If you want to compare this show to Buffy and its first year growing pains, the first episode of Buffy introduced all the characters and set up the villain they would be fighting throughout the season. The show was building up to a conclusion at the end of the season and it did not have the reassurance that it would even last for an entire season.
MAOS on the other hand doesn’t seem to be building to anything except for the vague references to the mystery of Coulson’s resurrection and Skye’s parents. There is a bit of continuity with the references to the last episode but so far the show is a series of stand-alone episodes with no goal in sight. And week after week the show gets a pass. Critics like Drew are confident it will be good any time now.
And if you want to compare MAOS to some of the lamest shows on TV, then yeah, it stacks up. But when you compare it to some of the best shows on currently: Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Game of Thrones, Homeland, Sons of Anarchy, Justified, Walking Dead, Orphan Black, etc, MAOS is not even in the same ballpark.
I’ve said before that SHIELD is the connective tissue that binds all the Marvel films together. And now they have a show dedicated entirely to it. And yet, we still no very little about the organization. It looks like we’ll learn more about SHIELD in the Winter Soldier than we will through this series.
There’s ‘good’ and then there’s ‘good enough’. The show is only as good as it needs to be. It exists to cross-promote the upcoming Marvel films and provide filler in between. Nothing more.
LMAO Mulderism. Really? You just put Walking Dead, Homeland post-season 1, and Orphan Black on a list of the “best shows on television” and then bash SHIELD? Walking Dead might be entertaining, but it’s not a “best show on TV” by any means, and if I recall, it’s season on the Farm was like nails on a chalk board. Homeland has been theatre of the absurd for a year and a half now, and while Orphan Black is very interesting, it’s no more a “Best Show on TV” than Walking Dead.
As to the show getting a pass every week, you haven’t read the reviews have you? Multiple critics and columns were spent on the week off about what the show needed to change and how startlingly inadequate it was compared to it’s heritage. It’s only in the last two weeks that critics and fans alike have said “Okay, finally the show is beginning to turn around and show some life as we’d like it to.” That’s nothing like giving the show a pass.
Okay, fine. I’ll strike Homeland off the list then (I haven’t watched Season 3 myself). Let’s just stick to shows that started off great right from the beginning and are comparable to the science fiction genre (Homeland season 1 was good, but not really the same genre):
L O S T, BSG, X-files, Orphan Black, The Walking Dead, Heroes, Fringe. YOU may not agree with the shows on this list but I bet a lot of people would rank many of these shows far superior in their first season to MAOS.
And keep in mind that MAOS already had a built in audience from the Marvel films. Fans already knew about SHIELD and Agent Coulson. All these other shows had to start out great in order to get an audience.
I wouldn’t say any of the shows on that list are the best on TV. Far from it. But MAOS pales in comparison to many of those shows.
MAOS should be a lot better than it has been to date. It should at least be on par to these other shows. That’s just my opinion. You mileage may vary.
I’d rather take “Growing the Beard”(as TVTropes) call it than a sophomore slump. It’s more depressing to me when a show starts off great but loses focus after it’s first season.
@Mulderism
I don’t agree that the show isn’t building to something. True, the Coulson stuff is obvious and not terribly interesting, but there have been clues dropped in the past 3 episodes that this team is about to go rogue (or something like rogue).
There isn’t a strong mythology yet. That’s true. But having suffered through shows that spent far too much time setting up a mythology and far less time just making quality television (often which can be found in strong, stand alone episodes), Agents of Shield is doing better than most.
I haven’t been knocked out by the show yet. But I don’t think you’re giving it the credit it deserves.
Sorry “Mark, but I see no evidence of this. The show has been all stand-alone episodes with small plot devices to indicate the order.
About the best thing I can say about the show is that it isn`t terrible. Not exactly high praise.
Kinda missed a recap of the one of key updates of the ongoing threads of what Coulson is. There was a comment about him ‘acting like a robot’, his apparently involuntary reaction of saying “Fiji is a magical place” and his request for his own file being blocked by Fury. Looking like he might be Vision or something like him after all. The robot comment could indicate what will lead into Ultron (since Marvel has apparently indicated Ant Man won’t).
To the comment about your ‘recap’, it is good in my book as I’ve seen recaps that are only that. If I’m reading a recap I’m expecting commentary/opinion as I’ve already watched it and don’t need to know what happened.
As for the previous comments Re-Buffy season 1, this is very different as we got the incompetence of the cast as they were high schoolers who never had dealt with this sort of thing. The 2 irritating ‘scientists’ and the ‘irritating, totally unbelievable hot-chick computer hacker’ are unbelievable as a trained and/or selected elite team member.
Wow, do I disagree on this episode. For me this was the worst outing yet. I’ve found the show modestly entertaining up to this point, but this ep just annoyed the heck out of me. More and more I just HATE the Skye character, but this time it’s the writing more than the actress that gets my goat. How on earth is Coulson and the team still putting up with this chick when all she does is constantly disobey orders? I mean she’s still wearing that wrist thing from the last time she betrayed everybody’s trust. So here, she pushes Simmons into helping her hack into the SHIELD mainframe, resulting in Simmons shooting another SHIELD agent and the consequences are… zippo? That’s utter nonsense. And if extraction was as simple as flying an enormous plane in to pick them up, why wasn’t that part of the plan from the get go? It’s fine if they want to set up a conflict between Coulson’s team and the larger SHIELD as a whole, but they need to do it cleverly rather than just making it be about SHIELD making bonehead decisions for no reason.
Skye comes across as nothing more than an entitled brat who can’t be told no. At some point she might fall on the ground screaming about not being allowed to have a candy bar when grocery shopping. The actress isn’t very good, and they give her no help with a petulant, mememe character who can’t obey even the simplest of orders. I was extremely disappointed when her hacking into SHIELD was rewarded by finding out something important, and that Simmons faced no consequences for shooting another agent. I would have applauded if Hand and Coulson were still trying to figure out which extraction team to use, that’s why it was blank. As it is, bad behaviour is now being rewarded. ~sigh~
See my comment below re the consequences. Curious as to your thoughts.
I don’t hate Skye but I can see why she might put some people off. I however am now have a total crush on Jemma Simmons and actress Elizabeth Hemstridge. She is adorable.
I liked the opening, too. They took the obvious cliche and played with it in an unexpected way.
Skye worked slightly better than usual in this episode, probably because there was so much less of her. She’s still annoying, but that’s probably because they tried so hard to have her carry the show in previous episodes. As a sassy, fish-out-of-water in the team, she was supposed to give us a window into SHIELD, it was A) direly overplayed, and B) she doesn’t have the chops to carry the show on her own. She reminds me of Eliza Dushku: as an ensemble character, she’s great, but she just doesn’t have the chops to be the lead. The eye candy doesn’t change that in the least.
Am I the only one who noticed that an episode framed around the real-life conflict in Georgia/Ossetia/Russia managed to get most of it wrong despite barely discussing it? At least make sure the Georgians have Georgian-sounding names. It was annoying– and I’m not even from there. Imagine if the episode had been Israel/Palestinians/Syria, and all the characters including the Israelis had Islamic names, or Britain/Ulster/Ireland and they all had Irish names. It was jarring. I’m not asking for this to be a meditation on the conflict, just that if they’re going to mention three facts about the region at least make those three facts correct. Five minutes on wikipedia, folks.
Fitz and Simmons have been successfully differentiated now. I was expecting something like that, but I’m glad the writers finally got the chance to do those episodes. They’re good performers and the cliche was getting very grating.
Really enjoying Agents of Shield, these last two episodes have been a step above prior outings and have shown real promise for the future of the series.
Also, I think your reviews are getting much better Drew. Not that they were bad to start with, reviewing a TV show is a completely different beast to reviewing a film, it can be difficult avoiding recapping the events of an episode. You’ve been able to capture some of your tone of voice in your film critiques which is great. I imagine it will become easier as the show continues, with the universe given more time to flesh-out than it has currently and the themes and messages of the show solidify and shine out the clearer.
Keep it up!
I know others have said this before, but the musical score has got to go. It’s way too big and unjustified and comes off cheesy.
I liked the Hub visit, the six all just hanging out in the plane all day is way too cloistered and unattached to any world. Let alone a Marvel one.
As far as continuity goes, whatever happened to the Girl in the Flowered Dress dangling thread? The show *is* whitebread and just drops crumbs here and there. With no trail for anything that might be considered arc bait.
All focus has been on establishing the team and those painfully obvious efforts have been unidimensional and blatantly contrived. Albeit this episode did come up a slight notch, but I’d argue that it was cuz for the first time – there was an antagonist that actually contextualized the interactions. Although an ‘us v. them’ even though we are them, has a bit of texture built right in. But they are sorely lacking true enemies – and that is truly inconceivable (!) in a verse that is replete with them!
I didn’t buy into any of the team stuff last week and suspected that I had reached the point of no return with apathy overgrowth. But I was there with Fitz when he got the electricity back on, and actually said – “give that man a drink” — just before he got one. That wasn’t from cliche predictability – but cuz I thought he deserved one. Playing the death card didn’t work – but making a barful of Russians (?) happpy? Yeah, they got me. Once.
I’m not holding my breath for an upward trend though. And even if so, they’ve created a massive void. It’ll take mountains to climb out of the abyss they’ve dug, and there’s nothing of that caliber in sight.
A few weeks behind but I’m surprised no one caught this.
The reason there was no consequences for Simmons shooting another SHIELD agent or the hacking is clearly stated by Agent Hand when she talks to Sitwell at the end. The reason there was no extraction plan for Ward & Fitz is that they needed to put all the resources for the op elsewhere and knew that Coulson’s team would take care of it on their own. While the methods may not have been expected by Hand, the team got the results & took care of the extraction, allowing SHIELD to focus on the rest of the op.
I thought it was very subtly played, especially leaving even Coulson out of the loop on this, but didn’t think it would be so overlooked as a throwaway line.