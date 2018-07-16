Marvel

(The following post contains spoilers about Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War, so you have been warned.)

Peyton Reed’s Ant Man and the Wasp is about as self-contained as Marvel Cinematic Universe movies come these days. There’s not even any kind of cameo from the other MCU films that we usually see. (Even Black Panther had a Bucky cameo.)

But there was also no way this film could ignore the events that occurred during Avengers: Infinity War. So, after the story is wrapped up, in a mid-credit scene, we watch Scott Lang go into the quantum realm, only to get stuck there because Hank, Janet and Hope have all been snapped into oblivion by Thanos. And that’s how we leave it all until next spring.

So we asked Peyton Reed about that mid-credit scene and if it was difficult to “snap” all these characters away after just watching a whole movie about getting them all back together.

“The thing that really appealed to us,“ says Reed, “was because it was a thing the whole way through of how are we going to deal with this issue Infinity War, and it occurred to us we were going to do it in an Ant-Man and the Wasp way. Which was to tell our story, make it self-contained, and make the ending of the movie with everything wrapped up in such a neat bow at the end of the movie. The mission at hand, Scott Lang being on house arrest and seeing his daughter, the X-Con guys landing the big fish and getting their company saved, Hank and Janet reunited – it’s all The Partridge Family, the neatest possible bow of all time. And then we go into a colorful credit sequence. And then do this scene that would hopefully punch the audience in the gut.”