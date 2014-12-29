‘Ant-Man’ promo art heavily features villain Yellowjacket and his various robot arms

Marvel fans might have turned their all-seeing eye on “Avengers: Age of Ultron” but “Ant-Man” is ready to take over the spotlight.

Plot details have been leaking out in an steady stream to acclimate fans to the new world Ant order. A universe where Hank Pym is a retired superhero, Janet van Dyne as Wasp is MIA, and Paul Rudd”s Scott Lang is taking up the Ant-Man mantle. We've even been introduced to Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne, daughter of Hank and Janet, who may or may not have taken on the role of Wasp 2.0. And now, it looks like villain Yellowjacket is getting tweaked for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with robotic arms.

The image comes courtesy of character licensing reseller Aykroyds, who put up the banner all the way back in November. It was first seen on HeyUGuys.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

We know that Corey Stoll will be playing Yellowjacket/Darren Cross in the “Ant-Man” film, but this is our first look at his costume. Interestingly, the character of Darren Cross is part of the “Ant-Man” lore, but has never been Yellowjacket. That title was at first one of many code names used by Hank Pym. Later on, it was co-opted by the villainous Rita DeMara. Also, to the best of my knowledge, this is the first time Yellowjacket has been equipped with extra arms. So basically, this guy still has New Supervillain™ smell.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

“Ant-Man” marches one-by-one into theaters on July 17, 2015.