‘Ant-Man’ star Michael Douglas ‘very disappointed’ by Edgar Wright’s exit

(CBR) The “Ant-Man” drama is over – or, at least, the dust has settled for now.

Over the weekend, Marvel confirmed Peyton Reed as the new director of “Ant-Man,” with “Anchorman” and “Step Brothers” mastermind Adam McKay working on the script. Previously, McKay was rumored to direct the film, but he ultimately passed on that job.

Reed steps in to fill the void left by Edgar Wright, who exited “Ant-Man” late last month due to creative differences with Marvel. However, even with a new director in placed, there”s an air of disappointment surrounding the Wright”s departure from the long-developing project.

“I was very disappointed,” Michael Douglas, who plays Hank Pym, told Schmoes Know. “I”m a big fan of his movies. It was a very disappointing situation. It happened very late into the game. I don”t think anybody”s quite recovered.”

“My heart goes out to Edgar,” he continued. “He”d been involved with the project for a long time. But he”s talented enough that you”ll be hearing a whole lot from him, and I”m sure with a little vengeance.”

Opening July 17, 2015, “Ant-Man” also stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, with Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Michael Peña, Patrick Wilson and Matt Gerald all reported to have roles.